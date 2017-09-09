Due for a new helmet? Now’s the time for horse riders to buy in

Horse riders will be able to get a new safety helmet at a discount next weekend, as the eighth International Helmet Awareness Day is marked.

Established by Riders4Helmets.com in 2010 following US Olympian Courtney King Dye’s accident, the awareness day has retailers worldwide offering discounts on helmets, this year on September 16 and 17.

Riders4Helmets aims to educate equestrians on the benefits of wearing a properly fitting, secured and certified helmet.

The helmet brands that have committed involvement in International Helmet Awareness Day 2017 are: Caldene, Champion, Charles Owen, Gatehouse, GPA, Harry Hall Hats, International Riding Helmets (IRH), Kask, KEP Italia, LAS helmets (Leslie Sutcliffe UK), One K, Ovation, Samshield, Tipperary, Troxel and Uvex.

“It is a testament to the continued need for educating equestrians on all aspects of helmet wearing that sees us organizing our eighth International Helmet Awareness Day,” said Lyndsey White, founder of Riders4Helmets.

“Retailers in Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, USA and Zambia have already registered to participate in this year’s event. Last year, retailers had so many people wanting to be fitted for helmets that they asked us to expand the event to two days this year, so everyone could be properly fitted.”

Retailers around the globe who are participating are shown on a retailer map, and those retailers are eligible for restocking discounts from the participating helmet brands. There is no fee for retailers to be involved as this year’s event is being sponsored by Equiseen LLC.

More information on International Helmet Awareness Day

Follow the campaign on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.