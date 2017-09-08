US House Rules Committee criticized for voting down horse amendments

An American wild horse advocacy group has condemned two votes by the House Rules Committee that rejected amendments aimed at restoring protections for equines.

Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation noted that, just a day after rejecting an anti-horse slaughter amendment, the committee on Wednesday rejected on a party-line vote another amendment that would have restored protections for wild horses and burros.

Democrats and Republicans had come together to introduce the amendments after the House Appropriations Committee in July voted down a similar anti-horse slaughter amendment and voted to allow the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to sell unadopted wild horses and burros without limitation − a move which advocates across the US believe would see many wild horses held in captivity go to slaughter.

The agency has tens of thousands of horses in captivity following its widely condemned policy of using roundups to control numbers on the western rangelands.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved an anti-slaughter amendment, but it has not acted on the wild horse issue.

Advocates are also locked in a battle to continue to have defunding language in place which prevents the US Department of Agriculture from funding the federally required inspections at horse slaughter plants – a provision that prevents the abattoirs from operating on US soil.

Return to Freedom said it was deeply disturbed that this week’s votes by the “politically driven” House Rules Committee had preventing relevant amendments from reaching the House floor.

“We are confident that the House would have rejected both efforts to kill tens of thousands of wild horses and bring horse slaughter back to the United States by approving these responsible amendments,” it said in a statement.

“If Congress excuses years of BLM mismanagement – including never investing more than 4% of the program’s budget on safe, proven fertility control vaccines – the agency would move from the current inhumane capture-and-removal of wild horses toward an even darker place, one even further away from reasonable humane, on-the-range solutions like the use of fertility control and water and rangeland restoration.

“If this direction continues, Congress will only embolden a relative few intent on ridding our public lands of wild horses, altogether, for personal profit.”

The group said advocates must urge their senators to hear the 80% of Americans who in polls have consistently opposed horse slaughter and the similarly overwhelming percentage who want to see wild horses protected on the range.

“We must tell the Senate to stand strong against horse slaughter, oppose any policies or decisions that will allow BLM to kill healthy wild horses and burros or to sell them to someone who will, and demand from BLM a humane, sustainable plan for the future of America’s wild horses.”