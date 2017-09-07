Gifts and cards help bring Christmas cheer to equines in need

Christmas is coming up fast and animal charity Blue Cross has released a huge range of equine themed cards, calendars and gifts.

All proceeds from the Christmas catalogue go towards helping the thousands of sick, injured, unwanted and abandoned pets cared for Blue Cross every year.

From festive wrap and cards for horse lovers to stylish homewares and toys for four-legged friends, there’s something for everyone, the charity says.

Goodies include a choice of gorgeous equestrian wall calendars from classic horse photographs to whacky horse cartoons (from £5.99 to £7.99). For those needing an extra special gift try the beautiful Blue Cross weather vane featuring a regal, prancing horse who rotates as the wind changes direction. For younger horse lovers there is the cuddly Pull My Leg Horse who has super-stretchy legs (£5.99). There’s also a beautiful horseshoe frame, perfect to show off a picture of a favourite pet (£9.99).

An exquisite collection of Christmas cards is on offer including the traditional Horseguards in the snow, which has proved to be a consistent favourite with horse lovers everywhere.

There are also plenty of dog and cat themed gift ideas, from calendars depicting almost all breeds of dog (£8.99) to doggy dominoes (£9.95) and novelty items including magnets, tins of delicious treats and clothing with pet decorations or motifs.

There’s a range of Blue Cross and other pet toys as well, or a cat cradle for cats to curl up alongside a cosy radiator (£14.99).

A range of virtual gifts offer a special surprise to the many homeless pets in the care of Blue Cross who will be lonely this Christmas. On average, a dog will stay with Blue Cross for 32 days while they wait for their new home. Pamper a Pooch (£20) will give them the extra TLC they deserve while Little Nibbles (£5) will treat rabbits, guinea pigs and other small pets to a tasty surprise.

www.bluecross-shop.co.uk