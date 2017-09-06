Reunited (and it feels so good): Fate brings pony back to old owner

A British woman is celebrating an equine “happy ever after” story after reconnecting with her long-lost childhood pony.

Naomi Baskerville was six when she first met ‘John Willy Parker’ at a local riding school. Two years later she took him on as her own and went to visit whenever she could.

But by the age of 14 she was outgrowing him and getting busier with her school work and had less time to spend with John Willy. She decided to give him up to a younger girl who kept him at a nearby riding school. Sadly, he developed some health problems and was given up again, this time to Blue Cross pet charity.

Naomi soon realised her decision to rehome John Willy was one she would she deeply regret. Once handed over to Blue Cross for rehoming she thought she would never see him again. She was distraught over her terrible mistake.

Now aged 26, the Stafford woman said: “When it hit me that I would probably never see John Willy again I was devastated. It is the biggest regret of my life. I thought I would never get over the loss of my old friend and I was miserable for months”.

To cheer Naomi up her mum took her along to an open day event at the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Rolleston-on-Dove. On their arrival there was a picture of John Willy.

Naomi continued: “As soon as I saw his picture I just burst out crying. Mum persuaded me to chat to the charity’s team to see if anyone remembered him but I was worried he may have died since the picture was taken. I’m so glad I plucked up the courage to ask, they all knew him and remembered his cheeky character. Happily he was alive and well and living with a family in Scotland, they even had pictures of him with his new family.”

Just a few months ago and Naomi got a call from the Blue Cross rehoming centre to say John Willy was back in their care – did she want to visit? She was delighted to say she would and finally reunited, she knew they could never part again.

Maria Kavanagh, Horse Welfare Co-ordinator at Blue Cross in Rolleston said: “I remember John Willy very well. He was the cheekiest little pony. He could be quite aloof with all of us, but when he was with Naomi it was obvious they have a wonderful deep bond.

“We are delighted they have been reunited after all these years. Fate has brought them back together.”

A few months later John Willy was back living with her and she can now wave to him from her bedroom window. She has since also taken on another Blue Cross pony called Woody to be a companion for John Willy.

