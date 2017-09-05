New veterinary TV show aims to give ‘complete picture’ of industry

A new online television programme has been launched by the Australian Veterinary Association, providing a look into the industry through a series of interviews with leading veterinary professionals and industry experts.

Vet TV includes a mix of news reports and sponsored editorial profiles, and explores a range of topics from veterinary business to pet ownership. It also delves into key issues affecting the equine industry and the changing veterinary landscape.

The programme has been launched by the AVA in partnership with Association Media.

AVA CEO Graham Catt said that Vet TV is something the industry needs to help the wider community understand how the veterinary industry has changed so rapidly over the past 10 years.

Medical advancements, new business models and changes in pet ownership are just some of the issues that have dramatically changed the nature of the veterinary profession and these are issues that Vet TV looks to shed some light on.

“Vet TV allows the AVA to highlight the amazing and often life-saving work that vets do on a day-to-day basis. By taking a closer look at the profession, it gives people a complete picture of the many important roles that vets play,” Catt said.

“Vets are involved in a range of areas including research, public health, pet medicine, protecting our borders and disease surveillance, just to name a few. Thanks to Association Media who teamed up with us to produce Vet TV, we can now give people some insight into the profession and the role of veterinarians, which is first and foremost to support and enhance animal welfare in every aspect of their professional lives,” Mr Catt said.

Association Media Managing Director Jonathan Love said it had been an exciting process to see Vet TV come together. “I’m extremely pleased with the final programme and look forward to seeing how it is received by those involved in Australia’s animal industries and the public. We hope to be able to expand the programme in the near future, adding even more value to Vet TV.”