Tiny rescue horse Star steps into a big role with World Horse Welfare

Pint-sized Star just might be the cutest horse in the universe, but size won’t prevent prevent him stepping up to take a key role in the adoption scheme run by British charity World Horse Welfare.

Star was found emaciated and almost too weak to stand shortly before Christmas 2016.

He has since made an amazing recovery in the charity’s care and is the latest pony to join its adoption scheme.

World Horse Welfare field officer Sarah Smith first came across Star in November when she was called out over a welfare concern in Kent.

“Star and another pony, Tinsel, had both been abandoned by their owner at less than a year old and were both in a terrible condition,” she says.

“Star had a thick coat and it was only when I actually put my hands on him that I realised there was very little underneath. It was like feeling a skeleton covered in fur. He was completely emaciated and very weak, being unable to get to his feet without assistance.”

Star and Tinsel had scabs and abscesses on their throats which, combined with their dull demeanour, indicated they might be suffering from strangles, an infectious disease which can be fatal if left untreated.

The pair were transported to a holding yard and kept in isolation.

“Strangles is extremely contagious and so it was vital that Star and Tinsel remain in isolation until they were completely clear of the disease, which took six months in total.”

When they had built up enough strength to travel, they were moved to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Norfolk where they could begin their rehabilitation.

On arrival, Star weighed just 42 kilograms, which is hardly anything, even for a pony of his small size.

During this time, the team at Hall Farm worked hard to build Star’s trust in humans and his confidence began to grow as his condition improved.

“Star is now a happy, healthy young pony having almost doubled in weight and loves spending his days out in the field, enjoying the sunshine and meeting visitors to the farm,” Smith says.

“He’s made an amazing transformation and whilst he might be one of the smallest ponies at the farm standing at little over 80cm high, he certainly has one of the biggest characters!”

Star will now replace India as the adoption horse at Hall Farm. Supporters can keep up with all Star’s news through the charity’s Adopt a Horse Scheme.

India is currently fostering two orphaned foals but will soon find a new home on World Horse Welfare’s rehoming scheme. Star’s adoption page can be found here.