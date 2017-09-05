FEI secretary general elected first president of new Paralympic Association

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez has been elected as president of the newly founded Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations (APSO).

The vote took place on Monday at the founding General Assembly of the Association in Abu Dhabi.

Ibáñez was standing for election alongside Maureen Orchard, of Canada, the former president and now secretary general of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation. Ibáñez received 12 votes while Orchard received four.

Orchard, who has chaired the working group that was formed following the decision to dissolve the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Sports Council at the 2015 IPC General Assembly in Mexico City in order to establish the independent body, was elected to the APSO board.

Also elected as board members were Henk Van Aller, who is secretary general of the International Blind Sports Association; Tom Dielen, who is secretary general of World Archery; and Colin Grahamslaw, who is secretary general of the World Curling Federation.

Ibáñez said she was honoured to have been elected as president of the new association, which had an important role to play.

“It is our function as governing bodies to safeguard the rights of our Para-athletes and I am fully committed to guaranteeing a sound governance framework that will protect these athletes and encourage the future growth of Paralympic sport worldwide.

“I am also delighted with the election of my board members and am particularly thrilled to have another woman on the board in Maureen Orchard, who has such a wealth of experience and whose role as chair of the working group has led to the creation today of this important organisation.”

A total of 17 international federations and other sports organisations which govern para sport independently, not through the International Paralympic Committee, are now members of APSO: the Badminton World Federation; Boccia International Sports Federation; Fédération Equestre Internationale; International Blind Sports Association for Football 5-a-side, Goalball and Judo; International Canoe Federation; International Cycling Union; International Rowing Federation; International Table Tennis Federation; International Tennis Federation for Wheelchair Tennis; International Triathlon Union; International Wheelchair and Amputee Sport Federation for Wheelchair Fencing; International Wheelchair Basketball Federation; International Wheelchair Rugby Federation; World Archery; World Curling Federation for Wheelchair Curling; World ParaVolley for Sitting Volleyball; and World Taekwondo.

Ibáñez has served as the FEI secretary general since December 2014. She has been with the FEI since 1991 and previously held the position of FEI director governance and executive affairs.

She holds a diploma in Sociology, Politics and Management of Sport Science from the Universities of Lausanne (Switzerland), Leicester (Britain), and Montpellier (France) as well as a bachelor’s degree in Communications and History from Boston University (US).

Ibáñez is a Swiss national of Salvadorian, American, and Austrian descent. She is fluent in English, French, and Spanish and has two sons aged 20 and 23.