Hurricane Harvey: Unlike Katrina, animals a priority for rescuers

The US is staring down the costliest natural disaster in US history, as shelters for companion animals and livestock have been set up around Texas to harbor and care for displaced pets and farm animals following Hurricane Harvey.

The damage caused by Harvey is estimated at $160 billion, a figure equal to the combined total of Katrina and Sandy.

Pet and livestock owners can call 211 if they are seeking a small or large animal shelter or holding facility in an area that is not listed or contact the emergency management department in the area.

After more than 50 inches of rain in some areas, flooding is causing a major headache for rescue agencies, many of which have teams stranded because of road closures.

Animals a priority this time around

The way that pets and animals are being catered for in this disaster is worlds apart from those earlier events, with HSUS CEO Wayne Pacelle saying that there has been a sea change in attitudes.

“During Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, it felt like The HSUS and other animal groups not only fought surging waters, rain, and wind, but we also had to fight some government agencies and key private agencies whose leaders just didn’t get it when it came to animal welfare,” Pacelle said.

“In the early stages of the response, some first responders had instructions not to take animals to safety, despite the pleadings of their caregivers. Human shelters, which filled up because of mandatory evacuation orders, excluded animals. That caused some people to refuse to leave their homes, because they wouldn’t abandon their best friends during a life-threatening crisis.”

But now, he says, the government and human-focused charities “get it”, recognizing that for disaster response to work, they must take into account the animals and the human-animal bond. “It’s the right thing to do for the animals, who shouldn’t drown or die from abandonment, thirst, or hunger. And it’s right for the people, who love their animals and consider them members of the family.”

Bad bugs

Officials have warned those affected to be aware mosquitoes and fire ants as flood waters subside. Mosquitoes carry West Nile virus, and the night-flying pests will be most noticeable in the weeks after the water subsides. And as fire ant colonies flood, they can join feet or tarsi to form water rafts, and they are more aggressive once in the floating formation. Fire ant colonies floating through floodwaters are dangerous, as they are alive and will “explode” upon contact with an object or person, engulfing the subject and stinging it relentlessly in an effort to protect their queen at the center of the formation.

Texas A&M entomologist Dr Paul Nester and Dr Mike Merchant said people should take precautions to avoid run-ins with floating colony “mats” and should remain aware of what objects are floating near and toward them in floodwaters.

Merchant also said that displaced Texans living in temporary shelters should be on alert for bedbugs. The pest, while not a major problem in most evacuation centers, has a way of showing up when many people converge in close quarters.

Crops under threat

Crop growers regions in the upper coastal and lower Blacklands areas are facing huge losses, particularly cotton farmers, with only 40% of the harvest completed before the hurricane hit. High winds sliced through many cotton fields, obliterating stalks and lint.

“Those growers will face a 100 percent loss and likely have an insurance claim on that basis,” said Dr. John Robinson, of Texas A&M’s College Station. “Second, some fields will face not only a lot of wind and rain damage, but the uneconomical task of drying out, harvesting and selling degraded cotton lint that is heavily discounted in price.”

Either of those outcomes “will be a disaster at the farm level”, he said.

Warning over charity scammers

Those affected by Hurricane Harvey should be aware of unscrupulous people who may try to take advantage of them through fraud, scams and identity theft and other criminal activity.

Nancy Granovsky, AgriLife Extension family economics specialist, College Station said Texans need to be aware of the potential for things like fraud, ID theft and price gouging in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Unfortunately, some people look at disasters as an opportunity to take advantage of the desperation and vulnerability of those affected. While recovering from a disaster, people may not want to think about this, but it could happen so they need to be vigilant.”

According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, a natural disaster “pulls in an army of price gougers, fly-by-night door-to-door contractors and bogus charities.” Both state and federal recovery officials are encouraging those affected by Hurricane Harvey to take steps to avoid common post-disaster fraud.

Granovsky said price gouging is illegal under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and the state’s attorney general has already warned against profiteering during a disaster.

“Charging excessively for necessities like groceries, drinking water, ice, gasoline and such in a designated disaster area can constitute price gouging,” she said. “If you feel you’ve been the victim of price gouging, you can file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.”

Those affected should be wary of false offers of state or federal aid and of suspicious contact by individuals claiming to be from the Federal Emergency Management Administration or other emergency response agency.

Granovsky also said Texans should be aware of charity scammers asking for donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“Be sure to check out the charity to make sure it’s legitimate. It’s best to give to charities you are familiar with and trust, and most reputable ones don’t usually solicit by phone or email. And you certainly don’t want to make a donation in cash if you’re not sure whether it’s legitimate.”

1.2 million cattle affected

Estimates from the US Department of Agriculture indicate that there were more than 1.2 million beef cattle within the 54 Texas counties on the emergency declaration list. Its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is also providing emergency assistance in caring for animals, both livestock and domesticated, in the immediate aftermath of Harvey. Inspectors are coordinating closely with zoos, breeders, and other licensed facilities in the region to ensure the safety of animals in their care.

Many ranchers along the coast moved their animals to higher ground and several sale barns and fairgrounds were acting as holding stations for livestock.

Responders expect needs for supplies, veterinary assistance and feed, but that agencies will begin announcing those needs to the public as assessments are made.

Shelters and holding facilities

How you can help (links in article)