Charity begins at home: Brooke USA aims for $25K in hurricane relief

Working equine charity Brooke USA has pledged to raise $25,000 to match donations to the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund to help horses in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the welfare of horses, donkeys and mules and the people they serve throughout Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, but the scope of devastation by the natural disaster in Texas motivated Brooke USA to step in at home.

“Although Brooke USA’s efforts typically target equines in developing countries, we are deeply compelled to help support the rescue of equines in Houston, Texas, and the surrounding areas in light of the destructive flooding of Hurricane Harvey,” Executive Director of Brooke USA, Emily Dulin said.

“We encourage everyone who has a passion for providing life-saving rescue efforts and care for horses in need to donate through Brooke USA’s Texas Disaster Fund in any amount possible to help us match $25,000 in donations to USEF.”

All money donated to the fund is strictly used to benefit horses and horse owners. 100% of the donations will go to the Houston SPCA and other regional equine disaster relief efforts to provide relief from Hurricane Harvey.

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Brooke USA supports sustainable equine welfare programs through fundraising and stewarding donations to the areas of greatest need. Through their pledge, Brooke USA will support the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund, which was developed in 2005 during the aftermath of Hurricanes Rita and Katrina as a way to help ensure the safety and well-being of horses during natural disasters. Since its inception, more than $370,000 has been donated to aid horses across all breeds in disaster-related situations.

US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney said he was grateful to Brooke USA for its outreach and generosity to support the equestrian community during the emergency in Texas

“Their $25,000 match will help provide direct financial assistance to the rescue efforts and welfare care for the equines affected by Hurricane Harvey.”