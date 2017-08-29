Help for horses in Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath in Texas

An equine disaster relief fund has sprung into action to help horses and their owners caught up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey across the Gulf Coast of Texas.

The Category 4 hurricane at the weekend has caused catastrophic flooding and put the Houston and surrounding area equine community in a state of distress. Declared a major disaster and weather event, hundreds of horses and livestock have been affected. Some nine trillion gallons of water are estimated to have been dumped on Houston and southeast Texas.

Developed in 2005 during the aftermath of Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, the US Equestrian Federation’s Equine Disaster Relief Fund was formed to help ensure the safety and well-being of horses during trying times. Since its inception, more than $370,000 has been donated to aid horses across all breeds in disaster-related situations. All money donated to the fund is strictly used to benefit horses and horse owners.

Banding together as a community, emergency rescues, fellow equestrians opening up their barns for shelter and extensive veterinary care has been required over the past several days. As the rain continues to fall, rising flood waters will make extended care for displaced large and small animals an ongoing need.

US Equestrian will be working with the Houston SPCA to support their rescue and rehabilitation efforts through the fund.

Other charities including the Humane Society of the US are working in tandem with local and state government agencies to ensure animals are rescued from their homes and evacuated to safety. HSUS CEO Wayne Pacelle said: “At this stage during Katrina, we had no idea that the animal rescue would stretch on for seven weeks — a race against time in an evacuated city, also flooded to a remarkable degree. Who knows what this crisis will bring, and how long it will endure?”

Encouraging donations to help the horses affected by Hurricane Harvey, US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney said: “The outreach and generosity of the equestrian community to support the ongoing emergency assistance in this and future disasters allows us to provide direct financial assistance to the groups involved in the ongoing rescue efforts.”

USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund

HSUS Disaster Relief Fund