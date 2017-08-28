Payday for equine research as big race victor pledges winning percentage

West Coast’s wire-to-wire win in the Travers Stakes on Saturday was a bonus for the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, with winning jockey Mike Smith pledging 1% of his earnings on the day to the research body.

“The horses give us so much. This is my way to give back to them,” the Hall of Fame jockey said before the race.

On Saturday, he rode West Coast to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes, and Drefong to win the $600,000 Forego Stakes. Smith was also second with Songbird in the $700,000 Personal Ensign Stakes, and his ride in the $500,000 H Allen Jerkens Stakes, American Anthem, came in third.

West Coast led all the way and pulled away to a 3 ¼-length victory, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his second straight win in the Grade 1 race at Saratoga.

West Coast, owned by Gary and Mary West, sprung from the gate under Smith and quickly asserted control, a similar tactic that worked for the jockey-trainer team last year when they paired up with Arrogate.

This year’s running marked only the third time in Travers history, and first time since 1982, to feature the three individual Triple Crown winners. Belmont winner Tapwrit finished fourth, Preakness winner Cloud Computing was eighth, and Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming finished ninth.

“Mike has been an enthusiastic supporter of Grayson and we certainly appreciate this latest example of his dedication to doing what is best for the horses,” said Dell Hancock, chairman of Grayson.

Grayson president Edward L. Bowen said Smith’s gesture meant August 26 was an even more exciting day for following the races at Saratoga.

“Mike Smith has been in the forefront of the jockeys who have supported equine research, and he did his first advertisement for us 20 years ago.”

Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation is traditionally the nation’s leading source of private funding for equine medical research that benefits all breeds of horses. Since 1983, the foundation has provided more than $24.8 million to fund 346 projects at 43 universities in North America and overseas.

grayson-jockeyclub.org