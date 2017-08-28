European Champs: Sweden’s Peder Fredricson wins jumping title; double gold for Dutch drivers

It was a dream come true for all of Sweden as Peder Fredricson and H&M All In claimed individual Jumping gold in front of Queen Silvia and more than 15,000 noisy fans at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on Sunday to bring the Longines FEI European Championships 2017 to an end.

Leading from the outset last Wednesday, the pressure was immense on the man who took individual silver with his brilliant gelding at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. But he held his nerve over two thrilling rounds that had spectators on the edges of their seats to finish just ahead of The Netherlands’ Harrie Smolders and and Don VHP Z, while Ireland’s Cian O’Connor claimed the bronze with Good Luck.

Fredricson, who has also competed in eventing and Olympic and World Championship level, said it had been his main goal since Rio to be “a quicker rider”.

“I was a bit annoyed that I was too slow in Rio in the jump-off … This year I’ve won more than ever before. It helped me get this gold that I was fastest on the first day and for sure I’m more happy with this colour medal than silver!”

Fredricson bought All In as a seven-year-old. “I saw him at the World Championship for Young Horses, he was ridden by Nicola Philippaerts, and he was already then I think one of the best horses in the world. Of course you never know with a seven-year-old how they are going to develop, but he has been a super horse and any questions I have asked him he has given me a fantastic answer!”

Result: Individual Jumping Final

Gold: H&M All In (Peder Fredricson) SWE – 5.00

Silver: DON VHP Z (Harries Smolders) NED – 5.52

Bronze: Good Luck (Cian O’Connor) IRL – 6.25

Full results

Double gold for Dutch drivers

Luke Norman

In one of the closest finishes in recent history, the Netherlands narrowly held off a resurgent German trio and a fighting Belgian challenge to claim their fourth successive European team gold after a captivating final day of competition on the final day of the Longines FEI European Championships.

Driven on by their irrepressible individual gold medallist IJsbrand Chardon, the Dutch just about maintained their air of invincibility, but they certainly had to work for it.

Spurred on by consultant trainer and world number one Boyd Exell (AUS), the Germans came hard at the men in orange through the cones test, but with both individual bronze medallist Christoph Sandmann and Georg von Stein picking up late time penalties, they fell just short.

With all three Dutch drivers finishing inside the top six individual positions, the Netherlands took team honours with a total of 299.73 to the Germans’ 308.94.

The Belgians showed their emerging strength, claiming team bronze after holding off a spirited last-day challenge from the French team, for whom Anthony Horde went double clear, one of six individual drivers to achieve the feat.

But no-one could quite steal the limelight from Chardon. Fresh from revelling in the “rock concert crowd” of marathon day, the 55-year-old thrived in front of a full house at the Heden Arena.

He was clear enough of the rest of the field to let out a yelp of delight and start his celebrations at the last obstacle, even though he knocked off a ball.

“I was too happy, I’m sorry!” he laughed.

As a contented crowd poured out of the Heden Arena, it was left to Exell, the biggest name in the sport, to deliver a final verdict on an extraordinary Longines FEI European Championships.

“Yesterday was a stonking crowd, it was like a rock concert out there and a full house today,” said the Australian.

“The nice thing was that driving looked like the most popular of all the equestrian disciplines.”

Individual result (after Dressage, Marathon, Cones):

1, Ijsbrand Chardon (NED) 150.37

2, Edouard Simonet (BEL) 151.8

3, Christoph Sandmann (GER) 153.33

Full results

Team result:

1, NED (Koos de Ronde, Ijsbrand Chardon, Theo Timmerman) 299.73

2, GER (Mareike Harm, Georg von Stein, Christoph Sandmann) 308.94

3, BEL (Edouard Simonet, Dries Degrieck, Glenn Geerts) 320.04

Full results