Young guns push Werth to the wire for European Champs freestyle gold

Isabell Werth secured her third dressage gold medal of the week when topping Saturday’s individual Freestyle at the Longines FEI European Championships 2017 in Gothenburg, Sweden. But she had to pull out all the stops to pin German team-mate Sonke Rothenberger into silver medal position while, mirroring the result of Friday’s Grand Prix Special, Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour took bronze.

Multi-medalled Werth, 45, was under no illusions about the quality of the performance she needed to produce.

“We all pushed each other today. When I went in, both Weihe and me knew there was no little mini-mistake allowed, and that made it very exciting!” Werth said.

That’s because Rothenberger is on the rise, the 22-year-old producing stunning rides from his 10-year-old gelding Cosmo all week, joining Werth to take team gold on Wednesday, and then chasing her home in the Grand Prix Special to finish just over a mark behind. Sweden’s Therese Nilshagen produced the first over-80% score of the competition with the stunning stallion Dante Weltino before Britain’s Carl Hester and Nip Tuck fractionally improved on that to change the lead. But when 25-year-old Dufour, third-last to go, posted 84.560 with Atterupgaards Cassidy the real battle commenced.

Rothenberger is a young man on a mission, oozing confidence and pzazz. Mastering the most difficult movements with the greatest of ease, he marched down the final centreline to throw down a massive score of 90.614 which really put it up to his compatriot

But Werth thrives under pressure, and she had her game face on as her Freestyle music began. Weihegold listened to her all the way, producing a flawless performance that the crowd really enjoyed. But the tension on the German rider’s face as she waited for her mark to light up the scoreboard said it all. She knew it was going to be dangerously close.

“I was really hoping it would be good enough because Weihe was as good as she could be, it was her best test so I was happy and hoping it would be enough – and it was!” she said, having edged ahead by just 0.368 marks. In fact all three medalists produced personal-best Freestyle scores.

Werth, who also rode Weihegold to victory at the FEI World Cup Dressage Final in Omaha (USA) in April, couldn’t hold back the tears on the medal podium. “I was full of adrenaline when I went in to ride, so it’s a mixture of all the emotions you have during the week – I’m really grateful and thankful for what this week has brought me,” said the lady who has experienced more golden moments in her extraordinary career than any other athlete in the history of equestrian sport.

Rothenberger looks like a real threat to her supremacy however. Holding his silver medal this evening he said with a smile, “If you look closely, it’s silver with a golden edge!”

It’s exactly 10 years since Werth first took European Freestyle gold at La Mandria in Italy. That was with another of her super-star rides and, looking at her final medal of the week, she said, “Satchmo would be proud!”

Freestyle Individual result:

1. Weihegold OLD (Isabell Werth) GER – 90.982

2. Cosmo (Sonke Rothenberger) GER – 90.614

3. Atterupsgaard Cassidy (Cathrine Dufour) DEN – 84.560

