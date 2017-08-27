Long time coming: Ireland leaps to European jumping champs victory

Ireland has won team jumping gold at the Longines FEI European Championships, taking the title for the first time since 2001 from home side Sweden, with Switzerland in bronze.

Three superb clear rounds in Gothenburg on Friday night for Shane Sweetnam, Denis Lynch and Cian O’Connor clinched the team the victory.

Fourth team member Bertram Allen helped out on the sidelines after withdrawing from the competition following a fall from his grey stallion Hector van d’Abdijhoeve on Thursday, but he joined Chef d’Equipe Rodrigo Pessoa on the medal podium as Ireland took the title for only the second time in the 60-year history of these Championships.

Tommy Wade’s team on that occasion included Kevin Babington (Carling King), Jessica Kürten (Bonita), Peter Charles (Corrada) and Dermott Lennon (Liscalgot). Ireland won team bronze in 1979 in Rotterdam (NED) with Col Billy Ringrose as Chef d’Equipe and a team made up of Gerry Mullins (Ballinderry), Con Power (Rockbarton), John Roche (Maigh Cullin) and Eddie Macken with the legendary Boomerang.

But as action the began under the bright lights of Ullevi Stadium, tension was at boiling point with the host nation in pole position ahead of Switzerland while Ireland and Belgium were tied for bronze. But on a night when the going got tough, over a long and testing 14-fence track, the tough really got going and the boys in green were the only side to keep a completely clean sheet. It was never a given. The loss of Allen and his brilliant stallion put them under extreme pressure, but as anchor rider Cian O’Connor (Good Luck) explained, they were never going to give up without a fight.

“We spoke with Rodrigo about it last night, we thought the lights might work to our advantage, be a bit spooky and might catch out some horses. Our three stallions are all very brave and scopey, and the lights nearly helped them,” O’Connor said.

“We were quietly confident that we could do the business, and obviously Shane (Chaqui Z) had a really tough job going first… I was outside warming up when Denis (All Star) jumped clear and I thought – I have to match that now! I don’t even remember the round, it was all kind of a blur. But I do remember going through the finish!”

The Swedes lost their grip on the lead when, despite just a single time fault from Henrik von Eckermann, Malin Baryard-Johnson retired and Douglas Lindelow’s nine faults were added, but Olympic individual silver medallist Peder Fredricson reined it back with another fabulous clear from H&M All In. And when only Martin Fuchs kept a clean sheet on the Swiss side they stayed behind the Swedes but ahead of the Belgians who finished just off the podium when adding nine faults to their scoreline.

“The lads were brilliant, every one of them. We didn’t have any room for mistakes. I had one bad round and it was over, so I think it was absolutely amazing to do that today, to pull out three clears and each one better than the other!” Allen said.

Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa was thrilled with his horses and riders. “This win is really special. This was the goal at the start of the season, the road has been bumpy but we stuck together and showed a lot of character.”

And it’s not over yet because Sweetnam and O’Connor are lying third and fourth going into Sunday’s individual final, just fractionally behind Martin Fuchs and his exciting grey, Clooney, in second, and just over two points adrift of Swedish star Fredricson at the head of the leaderboard. Denis Lynch has also qualified for the final and is in 14th place.

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy said to win gold at the Europeans was a fantastic achievement as the team builds towards the World Equestrian Games next year and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“The future looks very bright for Irish Show Jumping with both our pony and senior teams winning gold medals in 2017,” Murphy said.

Individual result (after team competition):

1. H&M All In (Peder Fredricson) SWE – 0.00

2. Clooney (Martin Fuchs) SUI – 2.03

3. Chaqui Z (Shane Sweetnam) IRL – 2.10

Final Team result:

1. Ireland – 12.11

2. Sweden – 18.21

3. Switzerland – 20.15

Full result