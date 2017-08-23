Extra safety measures at Saratoga Race Course as horse deaths hit 17

Additional safety measures are being introduced at New York’s Saratoga Race Course after a record 17 horse deaths this racing season.

Last weekend’s death of of Travelin Soldier surpassed the previous highest toll of 16 on the course grounds, set in 2016.

The tally includes horses that have died on Saratoga’s training track.

The new measures, announced by the New York State Gaming Commission, the New York Racing Association and the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, include a veterinary presence at the track during training hours, better monitoring of horses, and improved trainer education.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of racehorse deaths and injuries to zero,” said New York State equine medical director, Dr Scott Palmer, who added that racing authorities had made productive steps in the state over the past four years in reducing catastrophic injury rates.

“However, our work is never done and there will always be challenges that require reexamination and recalibration to effectively protect horses and their riders.”

He said the commission was actively investigating the circumstances of each incident at Saratoga. This included close scrutiny of the track surfaces, exercise history, past performances, individual horse risk factors, and more.

Pending the findings, authorities would do whatever was necessary to prevent such injuries in the future, he said.

The association’s safety steward, Hugh Gallagher, pointed to reforms since 2013 to improve track surface conditions, upgrade equipment, provide vets with more authority to monitor thoroughbred health, establish committees to oversee safety measures, and actively seek out advice and guidance from independent experts and scientists.

As a result, the number of catastrophic injuries on the state’s tracks had been reduced by nearly 50 percent since 2013.

“We remain focused on continuously improving the safety of our racing operations. To that end, we are exploring the possibility of opening the main track for training to horsemen earlier in the year.”

NY TB Horsemen’s Association president Rick Violette Jr said: “Where safety is concerned, we need to examine every possibility, including a mandate to open all racing surfaces earlier than we have in the past before the start of the race meet.

“We are all for insisting that everyone involved in New York racing … be held to the highest standards.

“We all have to do our jobs to the best of our abilities. The litany of programs and initiatives and safety measures are only impressive when they work.”