New interim management for British Equestrian Federation

Former board member Nicki Kavanagh has been appointed interim CEO of the British Equestrian Federation, following the resignation of Clare Salmon in July.

Salmon, who cited concerns about culture and governance among the federation following her resignation, had been at the helm since June 2016.

Kavanagh will work in partnership with interim Chief Operating Officer David Ingle to support the executive leadership until a permanent CEO is recruited.

Kavanagh is managing director of The Juniper Co., a specialist change and communications organisation, a former BEF board member for Marketing and Communication and an eventing enthusiast. Ingle is an independent business adviser and the Chair of the Showing Council, one of the BEF’s associate members.

In her role, Kavanagh will focus on quickly establishing relationships with key external stakeholders, and supporting and developing governance and overall direction in partnership with the BEF board and member bodies. The BEF’s executive team will report to her.

David Ingle will be responsible for ensuring “the smooth running of day-to-day business”, the BEF said.

“We are delighted to secure them as a team in a way that enables both to continue to service their existing clients. They will divide their time between the BEF’s offices and their current office bases, while between them giving continuous support to the BEF’s employees.”