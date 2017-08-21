NZ racing mourns passing of rugby great Colin Meads

Sir Colin Meads, one of the most respected men ever to grace an All Black jersey, died on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Along with his numerous rugby exploits Meads, who played 133 games for the All Blacks, was also well-known in recent years for his enthusiastic support of thoroughbred racing through participation as an owner in a large number of prominent gallopers.

Meads and his wife Verna were members of several syndicates put together by Albert Bosma’s Go Racing operation and enjoyed success with handy performers such as Tennessee (Per Incanto), Charlestown (Myboycharlie) and Billy Mojo (Mastercraftsman).

Their greatest moment came in 2013 when the Stephen Marsh trained two-year-old Ruud Awakening (Bernardini) completed a notable double for the Go Racing Almighty Dawn Syndicate in taking out the rich Karaka Million along with the Gr. 1 Diamond Stakes at Ellerslie.

Meads was a regular visitor to the annual New Zealand Bloodstock Yearling Sale series at Karaka and a familiar figure on New Zealand racecourses as he and his wife travelled around the country to support their horses.

Meads was born on a sheep farm near Te Kuiti, and Meads credits the farming lifestyle for his strong physique and high level of fitness. His brother, Stan, was also a noted rugby player, playing 30 matches as an All Black. In 11 matches Stanley and Colin locked the All Black scrum.

Meads, who was known as “Pinetree” because of his massive stature – he was 6’3½” and weighed 102kg (225lb) – had one of the longest careers of any All Blacks player, wearing the black jersey for New Zealand’s national team from 1957 to 1971.

He played 10 of his 55 tests against South Africa, touring there in 1960 and 1970 and playing part of the 1970s series with a broken arm.

“The undefeated All Blacks of 1967, of which Meads was a leading member, was named as ‘the greatest team of all time’,” The Telegraph in Britain reported.

Meads is regarded by many as New Zealand’s greatest ever rugby player, and was named Player of the Century at the NZRFU Awards dinner in 1999. He is a member of both the World Rugby Hall of Fame and the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame, and was a member of the International Rugby Hall of Fame before its merger with the World Rugby Hall in 2014.

In the 1971 New Year Honours, Meads was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to rugby. He was appointed a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2001 New Year Honours. In the Special Honours 2009, following the restoration of titular honours by the New Zealand government, Meads accepted redesignation as a Knight Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit.

In August 2016 it was announced that Meads had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, following several months of illness.

Earlier this year during the British and Irish Lions tour, a statue of Meads was unveiled in the Te Kuiti town centre. Despite his ongoing battle with cancer, Meads attended and spoke at the unveiling on on June 19.

Rugby writer Lindsay Knight wrote that “As a sporting legend Meads is New Zealand’s equivalent of Australia’s Sir Donald Bradman or the USA’s Babe Ruth.”

NZ Thoroughbred Marketing