Cross-country fall injuries claim life of Bob the Builder

Polish eventer Bob the Builder was euthanised at the weekend after sustaining an injury at the FEI European Eventing Championships at Strzegom.

Ridden by Michał Knap, Bob The Builder fell at fence 15 in the main arena. The pair were making their championship debut.

Event organisers said the 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood received immediate treatment at the fence. He lay by the fence for a time, but got up and walked to the trailer to be transported to the on-site veterinary clinic for further assessment.

“Sadly x-rays revealed an irreparable fracture of the horse’s front right long pastern bone and, on humane grounds and with the agreement of the owners and rider, the decision was taken to put the horse to sleep,” organisers said.

A necropsy was to be carried out at the veterinary clinic on site at the championships.

Bob the Builder, by the thoroughbred stallion Roven and from the Randel Z mare Inadja, had gone through the levels with Knap, from junior and young rider level. Knap had owned the Dutch-bred gelding for four years, buying him from Alice Naber-Lozeman. He was originally named Breezer, and was bred by JA Van Uden in Nederasselt in Gelderland.

Knap and Bob the Builder were 16th in the CCI3* at Strzegom last October, and seventh in a CIC1* at the same venue back in May.