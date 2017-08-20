It’s official: Being in a horse club is good for your health

Good news for horse riders: An Austrian study has revealed that being an active member of a sporting club is good for your health.

The findings come at a time when online social networks are booming – but “real” social contacts are perceptibly declining.

Together with the Austrian Federal Sports Organisation (BSO), scientists from MedUni Vienna’s Division of Environmental Hygiene and Environmental Medicine found that, apart from the beneficial effect of regular exercise, the main finding of the meta-study is that active membership has a positive effect upon mental health.

Led by Hans-Peter Hutter, the study “The sports club as a health driver”, looked at 1685 reviewed papers on the subject of sports clubs and health.

The main health impacts were:

Being an active member of a sports club during adolescence helps to integrate a person into society “and helps to stop young people from going down the wrong path,” Hutter says.

Active membership of a sports club increases a young person’s self-confidence – “especially in the case of girls”.

Active membership of a sports club has a beneficial effect upon well-being and mental health (e.g. vitality). Says Hutter: “These effects are much greater than those resulting from individually organised sporting activities.”

Members of sports clubs are generally (more) content with their lives.

Being an active member of a sports club is fun and also provides socialisation. This in turn leads to more regular sporting activities.

The beneficial health impacts of the social aspect of sports clubs were observed in all age groups and in both genders.

According to the authors (Hans-Peter Hutter and Peter Wallner from MedUni Vienna, Anna Wanka from Vienna University; Christian Gormász, Anna-Maria Wiesner and Rainer Rößlhuber from BSO), medicine often underestimates social aspects and rarely mentions their positive impact upon health – and this equally applies to sport.

Finally, recent studies have also indicated that an active social life is beneficial in the prevention of dementia. “Social contacts keep you vital, because you have to respond to your opposite number. This improves your cognitive abilities. Playing sport in a club has general psychosocial benefits – that is also a unique feature of a group activity,” Hutter says.

Hutter will present the study this week at the European Forum Alpbach, an interdisciplinary platform for science, politics, business and culture.