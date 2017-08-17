Badminton’s president, the Duke of Beaufort, dies at 89

David Somerset, the 11th Duke of Beaufort, and the president of the Badminton Horse Trials, has died at the age of 89.

The duke died peacefully at his home on the Gloucestershire estate, on Wednesday, August 16.

He is survived by his second wife, Miranda, and four children Harry, Anne, Edward and John, and is succeeded by his eldest son Harry, The Marquess of Worcester. His first wife, Lady Caroline Jane Thynne, died in 1995.

He was a sixth cousin, once removed, of Queen Elizabeth II, through their common ancestor William Cavendish, 3rd Duke of Devonshire.

The duke held the office of Hereditary Keeper of Raglan Castle, was President of the British Horse Society between 1988 and 1990, and was chairman of Marlborough Fine Art. He ranked 581st in the 2008 Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated wealth of £135m in land.

The four-star Badminton Horse Trials is the most famous three-day-event in the world, and is held in May every year. It is one of the biggest events on the British sporting calendar, drawing thousands of spectators.

The Badminton Horse Trials was first launched in 1949, when the 10th Duke of Beaufort – Henry Robert Somers Fitzroy de Vere Somerset – had the idea to hold an event at his Gloucestershire Estate for British riders to train for future international events, particularly the Olympics.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.