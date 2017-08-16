Smart tech: New RFID reader makes equine identification oh so easy

An ambitious fundraising project is under way in Iceland to raise $40,000 to bring a pocket-sized, smart-phone compatible RFID animal tag reader to the market.

Icelandic startup Anitar has launched a Kickstarter crowd funding project to fund the first production run of its sleek, easy to use, pocket-sized RFID (Radio-frequency identification) tag reader.

Anitar founder Karl Mar Larusson said the Anitar Bullet offered a solution for quick and easy identification of horses – or any microchipped animal – in the field.

“As dedicated riders, we keep a couple of horses at a farm nearby where they free range with horses of other owners. It’s not uncommon for people to confuse them. I wanted to have a solution to make sure anyone entering a stable has easy access to the microchip data: the idea for Anitar was born. Now, two and a half years later, we finally have a working prototype and are ready to go into production.”

The concept grew from Larusson’s own experience of catching someone else’s horse by mistake. The owner of the horse was not amused.

“You might be able to recognize your horse immediately, but what’s with all the other people who have day-to-day access to your horse? Breeders, trainers, farriers, caretakers, or other riders; can you be sure they pick the right horse?” Larusson says.

The device bridges directly between the animal and various databases, with the WorldFengur Studbook, the international registry for Icelandic horses, the first on board.

Already nearly $15,000 has been raised so far, and this week members of the Reykjavik-based startup met the president of Iceland, Guðni Th Jóhannesson, at the World Championships for Icelandic horses in Oirschot, where they demonstrated the workings of the Anitar Bullet.

Larusson says that up to now, there hasn’t been a reliable, easy to use solution for in-the-field equine ID.

“Most RFID animal tag readers are expensive, clunky, and require the user to run all operations manually.

“Besides that, the common procedure consists of scanning a horse, then driving somewhere to access a computer with an internet connection to then look up the microchip number. The longer you think about it, the more you might wonder why it’s taken so long for someone to innovate this area!”

The Anitar Bullet is compatible with iOS and Android. The RFID technology allows for codes to be read from a distance of up to ten centimeters, which will then automatically display in the Anitar app.

Anitar needs 250 interested parties to pre-order the tag reader to make production possible.

http://anitar.is