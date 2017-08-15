New online test for eventing safety coordinators

Eventing safety coordinators in the US can now sit an online test and become certified online, following a new initiative by the US Eventing Association.

The new test and certification is the result of work by the USEA to endure designated safety coordinators fully understand the responsibilities of the job.

The test itself derives its questions from the USEA Safety Coordinator Manual. Test takers are asked 25 questions ranging from true and false questions to multiple choice. To receive certification, the test taker must answer at least 80% of the questions correctly. Upon completion, the test takers will be able to print off a certificate of achievement certifying that they have successfully completed the USEA Test for Safety Coordinators.

While the certification is not mandatory, it is highly recommended that all safety coordinators at USEA competitions complete the test. For those that have taken the test to date, the average time from start to finish is 15 minutes. There is no limit to the number of times someone can take the test, and the results for those that pass the test will be sent to the test taker and a list of certified safety coordinators will be maintained by the USEA. The test may be taken on any internet enabled device and it is mobile device friendly.

The USEA’s Safety and Equine Welfare Committee has undergone a restructure in recent months, with a new 10-member Task Force created to address cross-country safety.

USEA CEO Rob Burk said the organisation was looking to use the group of volunteers “to push US eventing safety and equine welfare to the next level.”

The committee will now consist of three targeted subcommittees: Rider Safety; Equine Safety and Welfare; and Cross-Country Safety.

Sarah Broussard will continue as the Chair of the Safety and Equine Welfare Committee and she will also Chair the Rider Safety Committee. In addition to growing up competing in the sport, Broussard is a Paramedic and EMT from Kalispell, Montana. where she organizes the highly-acclaimed Event at Rebecca Farm.

The Equine Safety and Welfare Subcommittee will be chaired by Jennifer Miller, DVM. Dr Miller joined the USEA Board of Governors in December 2016. She operates Desert Equine Services based in Gilbert, Arizona. Miller is an FEI veterinarian and has been Canadian Team Veterinarian for eventing, dressage and para dressage at multiple Olympic Games, World Equestrian Games and Pan American Games.

The Cross-Country Safety Subcommittee is being formed from the Cross-Country Safety Task Force. Jonathan Holling will serve as the Chair of the Subcommittee. In addition to currently serving as the U.S. Eventing National Safety Officer to the FEI, Holling is a CCI4* level rider and trainer and was a member of the 2012 Nation’s Cup Team at the Boekelo CCI3*.

USEA Test for Safety Coordinators

USEA Safety Coordinator Manual

Certified USEA Safety Coordinators