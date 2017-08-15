Alabama official urges owners to vaccinate horses against mosquito-borne viruses

Alabama’s agriculture and industries commissioner has joined a growing chorus of officials from at-risk states urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals against the viruses that cause Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile.

John McMillan urged owners to take action when he announced last Thursday that a horse had tested positive for EEE.

The horse was presented for treatment at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine from the neighboring state of Georgia.

In addition, the Mobile County Health Department has reported that sentinel chickens, used to detect mosquito-borne diseases in the community, have tested positive for EEE.

The early warning system has been monitoring vector diseases like EEE and West Nile Virus (WNV) in Mobile for approximately 25 years and has proven effective.

“Unfortunately mosquito-borne viruses like EEE and WNV are prevalent in Alabama’s warm and wet climate,” McMillan said.

“Vaccinating is important to protect horses and ourselves. I want to encourage horse owners to take precautionary measures and vaccinate their horses.”

The mortality rate in horses from WNV is reported at around 30%, while the rate for EEE is almost 90%.

Infected mosquitoes are the primary source for EEE. The virus causes inflammation or swelling of the brain and spinal cord. General symptoms include central nervous system signs such as: head pressing, convulsions, lack of response to facial stimulation, a fever, unsteadiness, paralysis, anorexia, depression and stupor.

Other symptoms may include an irregular gait, teeth grinding, circling, and staggering.

Infected horses may not exhibit all symptoms.

McMillan and state veterinarian Dr Tony Frazier recommend that horses be vaccinated every six months against both viruses.

The public is also advised to make every effort to reduce human exposure to mosquitoes during the current high-risk time of the year.