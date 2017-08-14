Trainer fined £1500 for race-day blunder which saw wrong horse start race

A race-day error which resulted in the wrong thoroughbred running a race in Britain late last month has seen the horse’s trainer fined £1500.

Charlie McBride incurred the penalty at Thursday’s hearing before the British Horseracing Authority’s disciplinary panel.

The incident happened at Yarmouth racecourse, Norfolk, a fortnight ago when a three-year-old horse named Millie’s Kiss was led out to start in a race for two-year-olds.

The horse which had been entered in the race from McBride’s yard was her stablemate, Mandarin Princess, who was left standing in her stable at the course.

The two horses had been taken to the race meeting that day from the McBride stables for their respective races. They were led to the course stables where they were scanned and allocated a box.

Mandarin Princess and Millie’s Kiss were each duly allocated a box. McBride went to the weighing room to collect the saddle for Mandarin Princess and was slightly delayed collecting it.

When he returned, a groom had taken Millie’s Kiss from her stable and put her in the saddling boxes. McBride saddled up the horse, which went on to win the race.

The horse was then sent for routine testing, at which point a microchip scan found it to be the wrong horse.

McBride told media at the time that he had been in a rush to saddle the horse and had not noticed it was the wrong runner.

He said after last Thursday’s hearing that he had been fined and he hoped that was the end of the matter.

“We had a fair hearing, no complaints, and it won’t happen again,” he told media.

The panel had found McBride to be truthful in asserting he had saddled the wrong horse entirely by mistake.

Following the Yarmouth incident, the British Horseracing Authority looked to put in place measures to prevent any recurrence of such an error.

Authority chief executive Nick Rust said at the time: “It is a risk that we have considered in the past but which has been identified as minimal, and indeed in the 18 years since we introduced the microchipping of horses this is the first time that such an incident has occurred.

“Potential solutions to reduce the small risk of this happening even further could come at a significant cost to the industry, and so we must determine an acceptable balance of risk and costs. This will be treated as a priority…”