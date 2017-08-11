MyHackathon: Can Mini Fat Pony go the distance?

Just because your legs are shorter and it takes longer, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun out hacking. That’s the message from Brooke’s Motivational and Educational Officer Mini Fat Pony, who is taking on the charity’s My Mini Hackathon challenge to raise £1000 to help improve the lives of vulnerable working equines around the world.

Miniature Shetland pony Mini Fat Pony – known as MFP – will be stretching her little legs by walking 10 miles in 100 days to raise money and awareness for Brooke’s How The Other Horse Lives campaign, which aims to highlight the needs of working equines in developing countries by showing what they endure on a daily basis compared to well-kept horses here in the UK.

MFP is a long-standing ambassador for Brooke, since April Fool’s Day 2016 when the charity joked that she was to start a formal role at their offices.

Since then she become a mascot, recently visiting the South of England show to raise awareness of Brooke’s work, and also travelling to Wimbledon Stables to accept a cheque on the charity’s behalf.

This week MFP completed 2.06 miles in 56 minutes, and she had quite an adventure, going through a gap in the hedge, around two fields, going up a hill, and a roll in the mud.

My Mini Hackathon is part of Brooke’s #MyHackathon challenge which asks experienced riders and horses with longer legs to ride 100 miles in 100 days to raise £100 to help the charity’s work overseas relieving the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules. Brooke works with owners, communities, governments and international organisations to make lasting improvements to animal welfare.

For MyHackathon, riders can either take part alone or share the distance with friends (for example 10 riders get together and ride 10 miles). To make things simpler, supporters can do their fundraising through JustGiving, to making it quick and easy for friends and family to sponsor them.

Riders can start their Hackathon now, and are encouraged to complete their challenge by October 31. Prizes, including certificates, badges and rosettes, will be awarded to those who reach or exceed their goal of £100.

It doesn’t seem like much, but just £100 pays for three portable water troughs or trains two vets, giving them the equipment and skills they need to help improve working equine health for a whole community. A farrier can be trained to trim and balance hooves for £143 and a mobile vet team can be kept on the road for two weeks for £106.

To get involved and find out more visit www.thebrooke.org/theotherhorse

To sponsor Mini Fat Pony’s Mini Hackathon visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mini-fat-pony

Below is MFP’s first 2 miles – stay up to date with her progress on Brooke’s Facebook page.