One in five sausages in Canadian study mislabelled, including one with horse

Twenty percent of raw sausages tested in a Canadian study included off-label meat, including a pork sausage which contained horse meat.

The findings of the University of Guelph study have been reported this week in the Journal Food Control.

Robert Hanner and his colleagues sourced 100 raw meat sausage samples that were labelled as being single meat species − either beef, pork, chicken or turkey − from retail establishments across Canada.

They were laboratory-tested to identify the predominant meat species, and whether any non-labeled species were present, specifically turkey, chicken, pork, beef or horse.

All samples contained the predominant species matching the label except for five turkey sausage samples which contained chicken as the predominant species.

The analysis showed that 6% of beef sausages also contained pork; 20% of chicken sausages contained turkey, while 5% contained beef; and 5% of pork sausages also contained beef.

Five samples labeled as turkey sausage contained no turkey and one pork sample was found to contain horse meat.

The study team said the overall mislabeling rate detected in the study was 20%.

Most of the undeclared ingredients were reportedly in the 1 to 5 per cent range.

The authors said accurate food labelling was important for food safety and consumer choice.

Complete or partial substitution, whether intentional or unintentional, may introduce food pathogens or allergens to a product or affect personal or religious beliefs.

The research was commissioned by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which is reported to be considering a broader study on the issue.

