Severe punishment for horse abusers under new USEF recommendations

Breaching equine welfare and safety guidelines in the US will likely net the offender a severe penalty under new US Equestrian Federation guidelines.

The hard-hitting new recommendations include a ban on membership of anyone found to have caused the death of a horse, whether intentionally or not.

However, the guidelines from the USEF Board of Directors are not mandatory, but are designed to advise the USEF Hearing Committee in the types and ranges of penalties to render in horse welfare and safety cases.

Under the guidelines, a member cannot be reinstated in the USEF membership after killing a horse. A Hearing Committee Panel may determine that the facts and circumstances of a specific case and may call for the imposition of penalties above or outside of a penalty range.

The new guidelines recommendations follow a review and evaluation of the penalties issued in welfare-related cases by the USEF’s Board of Directors earlier this year, which found that previously imposed penalties in horse welfare and safety violations were no longer sufficient.

As such, penalty guidelines that reflect the severity of the violation were approved by the USEF Board of Directors. In the event that a member violates any of the rules governing horse welfare and safety, and this violation ends in a hearing before the USEF Hearing Committee, it is recommended that any subsequent penalty issued should be appropriately severe.

The USEF amended penalties relate to the following violation categories:

Excessive use of whip or spurs and improper use of bits

Illegal equipment

Cruelty, abuse, and neglect, including deprivation of water and feed as well as striking with an object and intentional death

Death and maiming – includes acts in which the death of a horse occurred but was not intended

Intentional death for financial or other means

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of our horses and providing a safe and fair competition environment to all of our members and their equine partners, allowing them to experience the joy of horse sport,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney.

“Our members have demanded we impose stiffer penalties and offer stronger protection for our horses’ safety and welfare. We’ve been working on these for over a year, and they are certainly applicable in light of our duty to protect our equine partners.”

The USEF encourages the reporting of abuse, negligence, and mistreatment through the safety and welfare reporting system. Equine abuse cases may be called or emailed into the office, or submitted online.