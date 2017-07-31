Hickstead: Showjumping and show ring wrap up

Brazilian rider Yuri Mansur secured a remarkable triple of wins this week when claiming the honours in the €200,000 Longines King George V Gold Cup at Hickstead.

The victory came just two days after Mansur and the 11-year-old mare Babylotte were part of the winning team in Friday’s FEI Nations Cup leg. On Sunday they were on phenomenal form, producing the only double clear round of the competition to lift the historic trophy from 45 other starters in the finale to the CSIO5* Longines Royal International Horse Show.

British hopes lay with Keith Shore, who was first to go in the jump-off. He set the pace with a time of 57.63sec on Mystic Hurricane, but had one fence down to finish third overall.

The Netherlands’ Ruben Romp (Audi’s Teavanta II C Z) also knocked one fence down, but shaved more than three seconds off Shore’s time to finish second. Germany’s Patrick Stühlmeyer on Lacan 2 finished on eight faults for fourth.

As well as his win in the FEI Nations Cup of Great Britain, Dutch-based Mansur also won the first international class of the show, the Bunn Leisure Vase.

Earlier in the morning, Robert Whitaker rode out the winner of the Royal International Accumulator. Riding the eight-year-old stallion Noble Warrior, Whitaker produced a blisteringly quick time of 43.13sec. Second placed Jur Vrieling (Zypern III) was just two-hundredths of a second in arrears in what was the closest speed class of the week. France’s Benoit Cernin was third (43.26sec), with Robert’s father John Whitaker fourth in a time of 44.29sec.

Showing

Top showing producer Allister Hood claimed his seventh British Horse Society Supreme Ridden Horse Championship title.

The Norfolk-based showman has won the Winston Churchill Cup – given to the overall supreme champion show horse at Hickstead – more times than anyone else. This time he came double handed to the championship, having qualified for the final with the Saracen Horse Feeds Supreme Riding Horse Champion Diamonds Are Forever and the Surrey Envelopes Supreme Cob victor Our Cashel Blue.

His elegant show on the dark-bay eight-year-old riding horse champion set the standard early on. The performance netted a score of 28 out of 30 from the three judges, including a perfect 10 from Tom O’Brien from the Al Shira’aa stables. Allister’s dream day was then made complete when cob Our Cashel Blue was crowned reserve Supreme on a score of 26.

It was a real family affair in the Supreme, as Allister’s son Oliver also came forward with the Ridden Skewbald & Piebald champion Kellythorpes Master Key – they were one of three Supreme finalists who tied on a score of 22.

In the de la Hey Family Supreme Pony Championship, the title went to the winner of the BSPS Supreme Mini Championship. The lead rein pony Seamoor Lady Derby earned a score of 27 to take the title, having been ably shown by five-year-old James Burchell and led up by James’ father Oliver, who is a show producer based in East Grinstead.

It was the second year that Seamoor Lady Derby had lifted the Mini Championship.

On Saturday, Oxfordshire’s Jo Bates had a day to remember when winning the Brereton Supreme Hack Championship with Suzanna Welby’s seven-year-old Elusive.

Some of the horse world’s smallest champions were on show in the BMHS Supreme Miniature Horse Championship, with the overall winner was Chichester’s Alison Parsons with Spotlight Bo Diddly.

In the Charles Owen Supreme Working Hunter Championships, Cheshire-based Daniel Carroll and Red Why Salute took the honours. It was the heavyweight gelding’s first appearance at Hickstead.

Showjumping – Saturday

Harriet Nuttall headed a female one-two in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, a prestigious national championship held on Ladies’ Day on Saturday.

Nuttall has been one of Hickstead’s most consistent performers in recent years, and in June she finished runner-up in the Hickstead Derby for the third consecutive year. But on Saturday she took her place at the head of the line-up, scoring her first international win here since taking the British Speed Derby in 2016.

The Queen Elizabeth II Cup used to be an international championship open to women riders only, but in 2008 it was changed to become a national final open to the highest-ranked male and female riders in the British Showjumping rankings.

In second place were Holly Smith and Quality Old Joker, another pair that came close to winning the Al Shira’aa Derby when finishing third in this year’s renewal. Leicestershire-based Holly broke her leg in February but is back on top form, having also won Hickstead’s Bunn Leisure Derby Tankard in June.

Lady riders featured heavily in the day’s results, with Swiss rider Nadja Peter Steiner taking out the Bunn Leisure Salver with the 13-year-old mare Celeste 26, ahead of the USA’s Lauren Hough on Quantas 15.

In the British Speed Classic, Joe Whitaker and Lavarno were the clear winners, finishing more than 2.5sec ahead of the reigning Al Shira’aa Derby champion Nigel Coupe.

FEI Nations Cup

The Brazilian showjumping team made history when lifting the Edward, Prince of Wales Trophy for the first time.

Brazil has never won the FEI Nations Cup of Great Britain, but were the clear winners of this historic two-round showjumping class, winning by an impressive margin of 10 faults.

The winning team got off to a strong start in round one, with Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Sirene de La Motte) and Pedro Veniss (For Felicila) producing clears while Pedro Junqueira Muylaert (Prince Royal Z Mfs) knocked just one fence down. After discounting Yuri Mansur’s 12-faults in round one, Brazil posted a team total of four faults to lie second behind Germany on zero faults.

But things did not go to plan for the reigning champions, with Germany dropping right out of contention to finish an eventual seventh.

Three clears from the Dutch riders saw them shoot up the leaderboard to second place with 14 faults, ahead of the Swiss riders on 16 faults and Ireland on 17 faults. Great Britain, who haven’t won their home Nations Cup leg since 2010, were fifth on 20 faults just ahead of France on 21.

A British rider did collect a win earlier in the day, with Guy Williams winning the Old Lodge 7&8 Year Old Championship with Vindalo.

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle won the Bunn Leisure International Stakes with the 11-year-old Simba De La Roque. Originally from Derry, he is now based in Toronto.