Human error was behind “wrong horse” starting in race, says trainer

British racing authorities say they will determine what steps need to be put in place to prevent any recurrence of an embarrassing error in which the wrong horse started – and won – a race this week.

The incident happened at Yarmouth racecourse, Norfolk, on Thursday, when a three-year-old horse named Millie’s Kiss was led out to start in a race for two-year-olds.

The horse entered in the race from Charlie McBride’s yard was her stablemate, Mandarin Princess, who was left standing in her stable at the course.

Stipendiary steward Tony McGlone explained to the website At The Races that all horses were brought into the course stables where they are scanned and allocated a box.

Mandarin Princess and Millie’s Kiss were each duly allocated a box. McBride went to the weighing room to collect the saddle for Mandarian Princess and was slightly delayed collecting it.

When he returned, a groom had taken Millie’s Kiss from her stable and put her in the saddling boxes. McBride saddled up the horse, which went on to win the race.

“We then sent the horse for routine testing as per normal. The integrity officer scanned the horse and found it to be the wrong horse,” McGlone said.

McBride told media he had been in a rush to saddle the horse and had not noticed it was the wrong horse.

“There is obviously no excuse for not recognising it was the wrong horse,” he told The Guardian. “I know them both inside out and have ridden both horses. “It was just one of those unfortunate incidents that could have happened to anyone.”

The British Horseracing Authority said it would carry out an investigation, saying such an incident was, as far as it was aware, unprecedented since the introduction of a microchipping identification system.

The problem was complicated by the fact that the issue had not been identified until after the result had been made official. After the weighing-in has been declared on the racecourse, the result cannot be amended by the stewards.

“The responsibility lies with the trainer to present and run the correct horse in the race,” the authority said.

“Having said that, and while we have not seen an incident of this nature in recent times, we will of course determine what steps need to be put in place to prevent it from happening again. We sympathise with the betting operators and betting public who have potentially been affected by this incident.”

Authority chief executive Nick Rust said all the facts were being gathered, including a transcript of the stewards inquiry and an additional report from the stewards.

“This will then determine how this matter is progressed, including potentially lodging an objection to the result and any appropriate disciplinary charges against the participants involved. Any such action will be considered by the Disciplinary Panel.

“The rules do not provide for the stewards on the day to disqualify the horse as the ‘weighed in’ announcement had been made and the result declared official before the issue had been detected.

“As such the stewards were correct to refer the matter to the BHA’s head office so that the appropriate follow-up enquiries and procedures can be followed, including conducting an analysis of the betting on the race and awaiting the results of the analysis of the post-race sample.

“We understand why people were calling for the horse to be disqualified on the day, however this would not be appropriate in the absence of all the information required to make a properly informed decision about the situation as a whole.”

Rust said he had taken steps to apologise to the betting industry for any additional costs and operational issues incurred as a result of the problem. He said he apologised to any betting customer who had been adversely affected.

“We also appreciate the impact on connections of other horses involved on the day, though in the fullness of the time the steps that we take will likely result in those connections receiving the correct rewards from the race.

“We will also now take steps to see what can be done, more generally, to minimise the possibilities of an issue such as this occurring again.

“It is a risk that we have considered in the past but which has been identified as minimal, and indeed in the 18 years since we introduced the microchipping of horses this is the first time that such an incident has occurred.

“Potential solutions to reduce the small risk of this happening even further could come at a significant cost to the industry, and so we must determine an acceptable balance of risk and costs. This will be treated as a priority and we’ll provide an update on this matter as soon as we are able.”