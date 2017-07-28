Online safety training extended to equestrian groups

A new online portal is offering easily-accessible training on equine safety and welfare to a huge array of equestrian organisations in North America.

The Horse Portal is a partnership between the University of Kentucky’s Saddle Up Safely (SUS) program and the University of Guelph’s Equine Guelph in Canada to provide members of SUS partner organizations with equine safety and welfare training.

The portal is designed to deliver a practical, common sense community approach to learning to horse enthusiasts of all ages.

Interacting with horses poses a high risk of injury to people of all ages. All too often, riding injuries occur due to lack of education or understanding of equine behavior and proper riding practices. In fact, a current study shows that half of equine-related injury patients believe their injuries were preventable and due to rider error.

“Through Saddle Up Safely, the University of Kentucky seeks to educate current and future riders about the simple steps that can be taken to prevent accidents,” says Fernanda Camargo, DVM, PhD, equine extension professor at the University of Kentucky.

“This partnership with Equine Guelph will further our mission to provide education on understanding horse behaviour and learning the simple steps that can be taken to prevent accidents.”

The new Horse Behaviour & Safety short course will be offered from October 2 to 22 this year, with customized versions available to both youth (ages 14-17) and adults.

Saddle Up Safely is partnered with equine and safety organizations throughout the United States, and members of these partner organizations will receive a 10% discounted rate when registering for adult or youth versions of the online course at

Equine Guelph is a pioneer in online training and education programs for the horse industry. However, the youth offering of the Horse Behaviour & Safety short course marks Equine Guelph’s first online training program developed specifically for youth.

Reporting: Henrietta Coole