Lawmakers give nod to $US5 million funding boost for horse therapy for veterans

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have approved $US5 million in extra funding for the next financial year to enable expansion of services that use equine-assisted therapy to help veterans receive mental health care treatment.

The House last night passed an amendment to the defense appropriations bill that would increase funding for the Veterans Affairs’ Adaptive Sports Grant Program for equine-assisted therapy.

The move was welcomed by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and the Humane Society Legislative Fund.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) had introduced the amendment.

“We applaud Rep. Barr for his commitment to helping secure funds that will help equines and veterans,” the president and chief executive of the HSUS, Wayne Pacelle, said.

“There have been a series of legislative and regulatory attacks on horses this year, and we hope that is the first in a series of positive actions to turn that around and honor the bond between people and equines.”