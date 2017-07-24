Showjumper Hannah Selleck is Brooke USA’s latest ambassador

US showjumper Hannah Selleck has been named as an ambassador for working equine charity Brooke USA.

Daughter of Hollywood stars Jillie Mack and Tom Selleck, aka Magnum PI, Selleck fell in love with horses at an early age and enjoyed life around the ranch where she grew up in southern California.

Selleck began competing by the age of 10, and during her junior career Selleck won the team silver medal at the 2005 Prix des States junior jumper national championship. Further awards followed, and now she is showing at the grand prix level and running her Descanso Farm’s boutique breeding operation in California. As a high-profile equestrian active in the international arena, Selleck hopes to raise awareness of Brooke USA’s charitable work and to make a difference in the lives of working equines.

“I first learned about Brooke last year, when attending a Brooke USA fundraising event in Wellington. A friend of mine, Jessica Mendoza, is an ambassador for the European organization, Brooke. Once I heard about it, I immediately wanted to get involved,” Selleck said.

She said a love of horses drew her to the sport of showjumping, “therefore I am naturally very passionate about the equines Brooke USA helps”.

Selleck also has experience in working with nonprofit organizations. “When I was earning my Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies at Loyola Marymount University I emphasized my studies on nonprofit organizations. During these years studying at LMU I was able to work with different organizations that helped animals, the environment and people. With this service background I am also passionate about the humanitarian efforts Brooke USA provides with their programs.”