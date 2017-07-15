“Game of Thrones” horses step up for needy working equines

The equine stars from the hit TV series Game of Thrones are prancing out in support of a campaign to help hard working horses, donkeys and mules in developing countries.

The horses that accompany Daenerys Targaryen, carry the White Walkers and were part of the epic ‘Battle of the Bastards’ scene with Jon Snow, are supporting a campaign called How The Other Horse Lives, run by Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, a British charity that protects and improves the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules living in developing countries.

The Devil’s Horsemen, based in Mursley in Buckinghamshire, have 80 horses who star in both film and TV. Most people have probably seen them more times than they think, as the horses have starred in more besides Game of Thrones, including the Lloyds bank ads, Wonder Woman, Transformers, War Horse, and as Angelina Jolie’s horse in Tomb Raider.

Brooke will showcase some of these horse stars, the show’s they’ve appeared in, and some of their personality traits, on their Facebook and Twitter profiles on July 17.

These horses are now part of a relatively few horses that work in the UK on a daily basis. Although many still do, gone are the days when horses and donkeys drew carts through the streets of London, or ploughed the fields. However, in developing countries, people still rely on working equines. There are more than 100 million of these animals worldwide that support the lives of around 600 million people.

Camilla Naprous, part of the family that run the Devil’s Horsemen said they were proud to support Brooke’s How The Other Horse Lives campaign.

“We have easy access to everything we need to make sure our horses are happy and healthy, when they’re working and when they’re not. People in developing countries don’t always have the skills they need to maintain good welfare, or access to nutritious feed, vets or farriers.

“We admire Brooke’s approach to helping and educating owners and workers in the welfare of these horses, mules and donkeys and by the sheer scale in which they are making changes.”

How The Other Horse Lives aims to highlight the stark differences between the daily lives of horses in the UK and those working horses and donkeys in developing countries.

Brooke works with owners, communities, service providers, governments and international organisations to improve the welfare of these animals, who toil in tough environments and are subject to injuries, malnutrition and heat exhaustion. The charity now reaches more than two million working horses, donkeys and mules each year.

www.thebrooke.org