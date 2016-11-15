Clip before you clop: New flexible clip-on horseshoes get solid backing
Two Austrian entrepreneurs hope to take horses out of the “Iron Age” in shoeing with the upcoming release of their unique clip-on equine footwear.
The Megasus Horserunners are the brainchild of Louisa and Charly Forstner, who describe their invention as the first clippable runners for horses.
The Forstners say the shoes offer shock-absorbing hoof protection that allows natural hoof movement.
To help get the project launched, the pair ran a successful online crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.com, which set a fundraising target of €100,000. It soared to €169,136 by the time it closed on November 8.
The crowdfunding campaign not only helped to fund commercial production, it signalled the potential demand for the shoes.
The shoes are the result of 20 years of research and development, according to the Forstners.
The testing of prototypes has been successful, with the couple now focused on production, and the first shoes scheduled to be shipped in July 2017.
The shoes can be put on and off by the rider at any time with only a few hand movements. The are made of lightweight plastic material and feature a patent-pending fastening set-up based on what they describe as a kind of high-performance velcro closure system.
The fastening system allows the shoes to be clipped on the hoof-mounted lock tape whenever the rider needs them. Otherwise, the horse goes barefoot. A specially developed protective tape protects the hoof-mounted portion of the system from dirt until the next ride.
Charley Forstner said horses have had to wear immobile iron shoes for more than 2000 years. Now, he was in a position to change that, he said.
“The time is ripe for healthy and comfortable hoof protection for horses.”
“In 1998, I already proved with a wedge test that the hoof moves on the vertical plane 1-2cm, almost 10 times more than horizontally, and without affecting the overlying joint.
“This means that the hoof works jointly and compensates for ground irregularities such as stones and ground waves.
“A rigid fixation of the hoof capsule by a horseshoe is, therefore, very close to plastering it. Horseshoes immobilize ligaments and tendons; hence, it makes the blood flow becomes weaker.”
Megasus Horserunners would change that, he said.
29 thoughts on “Clip before you clop: New flexible clip-on horseshoes get solid backing”
My concern is, what happens as the hoof grows out and the velcro moves up the hoof? You have velcro firmly attached to the hoof, time for a trim, so more velcro, right? What about the old velcro? I’d sure like to know more about this. Would be great to be able to throw these on only when I need them.
The Velcro would move down the hoof wall, not up
They sound really good I am very interested my one concern would be the velcro on the hoof wall. Our horses are out on pasture all the time sometimes muddy. How would the velcro hold up. Has it been tested. Also we live in thailand. Would it be possible to have them shipped there?ch
We are writing from Central America, We are interested in sale the clippable horseshoes here in our region, please contact us.
Best Regards
Isaac
We ride in the moutains for at least 3 weeks at a time. There are bogs and mud and rocks and lots of creek crossings. We have tried the hoof boots which were less than stellar to say the least. How would these work in this type of terrain. Will you be selling them in Alberta, Canada and what will the price of a set (2 or 4) be. Thanks.
Can htese be used on dairy cows `and what is the price of them
Please let me know if and when I can get them in Canada. I have to board my horse. If I have to put shoes on it gets very expensive. With these. I vould afford to get another if he needs to be shoed. I have a horse now. I need to sell
him for an older horse. These would work well for me. Please please let me know.
i want a pair .
I stay in Denmark where can i buy these and how much do they cost
Erika, læs artiklen.
I am from malta europe, would it be possible to buy?
I want to buy this I have 5 horse and we ride on week ends.how much? And do they ship to puerto Rico.
I would love to have these for my old man! he’s starting to become more and more uncomfortable with shoeing because he has arthritis and pounding those shoes on just hurt. but my question is could these be left on all the time while in pasture ? reason being, my gelding has anxiety issues in a stall and being in a muddy pasture is the only thing that keeps him sane but if he doesn’t have shoes on, his feet just chip really bad (believe me I tried him barefoot one time and it did not turn out well). I’ve talked to my farrier about these as a substitute for him and she would love to try these on him as well.
Hi l live in New Zealand, l am interested in your shoes for our horses, also l would be interested in being a distributor if you are interested in heading in that direction…
Hi I’m from nz 2 did u have any look with the horseshose 🙂
How do I buy these? Thank you
Hi. What sort of adhesive is used to hold the Velcro? Is it oil based? Is there a distributor in New Zealand and is fitting as easy as measuring the width of a hoof?
Many thanks.
Paul
I would like to buy how much for set of 2 and set of 4 can you leave on in the paddock. How much for extra velcro. I live in Australia. When can I order l will be paying with PayPal, do you expect that thank you.
I currently use hoof boots and a couple of my horses you can tell they are still hurting in some conditions. Would love to purchase a pair to try. Can’t wait till July, going to feel like Christmas.
sounds really interseting ,only thing,i’d like to know how they attach to the hoof. you say velcro? so how does the velcro stick to the hoof? and yes, ok ,it grows down the hoof but still do we need to keep putting new velco on when the hoof grows.?
HI, Would these be dressage legal. I am interested in buying fronts Thanks
So many comments on where can one acquire a pair or two of these and how much would it cost??? Mine is the same, I can fine no one that is actually selling these new age shoes???? Could someone point me in the right direction to purchase such a horseshoe set? Efforts are greatly appreciated!
Hello,
If you are looking for distributes, I would love to sell them. I’ve loved horses all my life and still ride at 70 years old. What a wonderful painless item to offer our soul friend, the horse.
Sheryl Armstrong
606.674.9414
How well do they work on harness racing horse? We have a horse that has damaged his hoof do to throwing the same shoes once to twice a week. Would love to try something to be free of nailing on shoes.
I’m very interested…how much for three full sets? And is it one size fits all or would I have to buy different sizes?
I would like to know how to buy in US and when available. Also, how do you size them?
Hi I too am looking for a pair!
Thx,
Lori
Im in the united states and would like to try these could u let me know how to get them
We are Amish and use horse and buggy for transportation. All the roads around her are black top. How many miles can you get on a pair of shoes on black top