Single injection helped horses with soft-palate problems

Horses suffering from soft-palate related breathing problems have been helped by receiving a single injection of a pioneering treatment which could ultimately help millions of people sleep better.

Researchers hope the advance will ultimately prove invaluable for people suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and snoring.

The study team used horses diagnosed with exercise-induced soft-palate displacement and snoring disorder (DDSP).

CrossCoat Medical LLC, located on the University of Kentucky’s Coldstream Research Campus, said the National Institutes of Health funded testing was successful in showing the effectiveness of the treatment.

The company’s chief science officer, Dr Tom Hedman, said it involved a single injection of what he described as a protein crosslinker to reduce palatal vibrations and airway blockages due to excessive tissue compliance or floppiness.

“The matrix crosslinking bonds are formed rapidly offering an almost immediate treatment effect,” explained Dr Hedman.

“The single dose level that was evaluated in the pilot horse study demonstrated varying levels of effectiveness in the DDSP horses, with two of the three horses apparently fully ‘cured’ by the treatment.

“The overall goal of these studies,” he said, “is to provide information and data for an inexpensive, immediately effective, safe and lasting means to eliminate severe snoring and obstructive sleep apnea in humans.”

The three horses underwent endoscopic examinations before treatment to confirm their DDSP diagnosis. They were examined again two weeks later to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment.

Audio recordings were taken while each horse was exercising to document the frequency and loudness of the snoring, palate displacement, and gaps in breathing. Each horse was recorded for ten minutes while cantering before and two weeks after the treatment.

Before receiving their injection, all three horses would stop breathing for a few seconds when their palates were displaced from underneath the epiglottis into the nasal passage.

After the injection, their breathing had a smooth and steady rhythm without any large breathing gaps.

Overall, the study showed that injecting the crosslinking solution was feasible, safe, and effective in reducing snoring loudness and preventing soft palate displacement. The injection proved effective within hours of being injected.

All three of the DDSP horses showed a reduction in snoring loudness and an increase in exercise performance. Two of the three horses no longer experienced airway obstruction, Hedman said.

He explained that the injected liquid was designed to immediately strengthen and stabilize the tissue by adding numerous, permanent, chemical bonds, thereby reducing floppiness.

The company is eyeing the potential of the injection to treat obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) in people. Those with the condition suffer from a physically obstructed airway for periods during sleep.

The reported prevalence of snoring in the US varies widely, ranging from 14% to 48%, and the incidence of OSAS is estimated to be between 2% and 24%.

Current treatment methods for snoring include over-the-counter medications, oral devices, patient administered interventions such as weight loss or posture adjustments, and nasal dilators.

Treatment options for the more serious condition of OSAS usually starts with the above treatment methods, but can also include continuous positive airway pressure therapy, or surgical options.