Equine sports massage diploma course offered in NZ

British-based equine practitioner Julie Boxall-Tully heads to New Zealand in October to kick off the second Diploma course in Equine Sports Massage.

Boxall-Tully, principal of the Institute of Complementary Animal Therapies (ICAT) in Devon, has offered courses in both Equine Sports Massage and Canine Remedial Massage since 2002, hosting many students from all of the world. One student attended from Moscow and is now the first equine massage therapist in Russia.

“Following discussions with our international graduates, it has become apparent that we need to travel overseas and offer our successful career courses abroad,” Boxall-Tully said.

The ICAT is now in its second year offering an Equine Sports Massage Practitioner Diploma course in New Zealand, with more courses planned for Canada and Italy early next year.

The 12-month part-time course starts in October and finishes the following October. It consists of learners attending three residential blocks; two externships during which the candidates will be expected to complete assignments on anatomy and physiology; the principles of massage; business studies; and records of practical case studies. There is a final practical assessment and a written theory examination.

Boxall-Tully is offering the courses from October 5 to 9 at the Arion Riding Centre National Trade Academy in Christchurch, and from October 12 to 16 at Brookby Equestrian Park in Auckland.

“The ICAT Equine Sports Massage course teaches students not only the massage and palpation skills necessary to become a tactile therapist, but also the anatomy and physiology required to develop an in-depth knowledge of the intricate workings of the equine body,” Boxall-Tully said.

The course also covers ancillary subjects such as saddle fitting and foot balance as well as business studies.

Candidates from a variety of backgrounds have already completed the course, including veterinarians, veterinary nurses, equine studies graduates, trainers, and industry professionals. Students should be over 21 and have proven experience in handling and riding horses for a minimum of three years.

Julie Boxall-Page PGCE, ITEC, is the founder, principal and senior lecturer for ICAT, and founder of the Association of Complementary Animal Therapies (ACAT). She has more than 30 years’ experience as a human and animal physical therapist. She is chairing the Massage and Soft Tissue Stakeholder (MAST) sub group involved in the UK Government Review of Minor Procedures Regime (RMPR).

Boxall-Page is also a member of the National Occupational Standards (NOS) Committee who review standards in the Animal Care & Welfare Industry in the UK.

Students will also have a course mentor, Amanda Scott-Richards, a New Zealand-based ICAT graduate.

The 2015 tuition fee is $5500, which can be paid in monthly instalments.

Course prospectus

www.theicat.co.uk