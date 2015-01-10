Twiggy says ‘get knitting’ to help working horses

Keen knitter and former model Twiggy is rallying the troops to get clicking to raise for sick and injured working animals through international animal charity SPANA.

The charity is holding its “Big Knit for Vet Kit” fundraising campaign and is asking knitters to make Duncan the donkey, Hattie the horse or crochet Clarence the camel and get sponsored while they stitch. Joining the other animals, a brand new pattern – Oscar the ox – is being launched in 2015 and is available to order.

The campaign is supported by Twiggy Lawson, model, designer and actress. Twiggy, who is an animal welfare campaigner and keen knitter, said: “I know everyone will have so much fun knitting their very own gorgeous camels, horses, oxen and donkeys, with the money raised helping SPANA treat a real working animal in one of their clinics in Africa or the Middle East.

“It’s a privilege to be supporting this campaign as SPANA continues to work tirelessly in some of the world’s poorest countries, ensuring working animals are well looked after and given the care they deserve.”

There is a £20 sponsorship or donation target for each animal made, which helps SPANA’s vets treat a sick or injured donkey, horse or camel at one of its clinics.

The funds raised from sponsorship and donations will help SPANA provide more free veterinary treatment to working animals in developing countries across the world.

The free Big Knit for Vet Kit contains all three patterns, a sponsorship form, and donation envelope.

The donkey, horse, camel and ox patterns have been created by Val Pierce, who was taught to knit by her dad at the tender age of five and has never looked back. As well as writing for various knitting magazines, Val has written several knitting and crochet pattern books.

Patterns can be ordered from www.spana.org/knit or by calling 020 7831 3999.