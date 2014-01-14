Free app helps equestrians keep horses on track

A newly released iPhone app for equestrians is a stable management tool, news source, and ride tracker all in one.

Created in New Zealand by animal health company Zoetis, Stable Diary enables owners and riders to keep a diary log on their horse’s vaccinations, dental records, de-worming and health checks.

The app also provides easy access to news items from horsetalk.co.nz, and veterinary tips are also presented.

Owners can also use the Track my Ride section to log saddle hours, identifying routes ridden, distance, time and even average speed.

The free app already has the thumbs up from the competing and recreational horse community.

2013 NZ Junior Rider of the Year Rebekah van Tiel was an early adopter of Stable Diary. She appreciates the app’s ability to monitor not only her mount’s health, but also her own performance and training.

“It is easy to lose track of when treatments are due, and the Stable Diary has been good for alerting me about those, as well as for monitoring training distances and times – it’s a great little tool that’s very easy to use.”

Zoetis NZ equine business manager Catherine Fawcett-McNaughton said the company worked closely with riders to develop a “virtual stable” on the owner’s phone.

The app opens under easily followed headings, with My Stable prompting them to create a profile on their horse to manage needs including vaccinations, shoeing, de-worming and exercise regimes. Reminder alerts are automatically created for upcoming events, appointments and required vaccination renewals.

“We have also aimed to make the app fun, as well as practical for owners. This includes enabling owners to tailor their social media settings and notifications.

“Our hope is riders will take advantage of this to share their experiences from rides, shows and events with others and strengthening the equine network around the country,” Fawcett-McNaughton said.

Stable Diary can be downloaded from the Apple App Store for free.

Building on a 60-year history as the animal health business of Pfizer, Zoetis develops and manufactures veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products and genetic tests and supported by a range of services. Its products serve veterinarians, livestock producers and animal owners in 120 countries.

Download here or via the Apple App store.