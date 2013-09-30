Non-surgical management of sarcoids in the horse

The wide variety of treatments reported to be successful in the management of the equine sarcoid probably indicate that no one treatment is universally effective, writes Derek C Knottenbelt.

The restrictions that apply in the management of sarcoid in terms of the variety of clinical / pathological type, the location and extent of individual tumours makes the choice of treatment somewhat easier. However, there are considerable limitations that apply in every case.

Suitable methods that can apply include radiation, which is widely regarded as the gold standard against which other methods can be compared. Beyond this a wide variety of topical and intralesional chemotherapy methods have been developed across the world.

Almost all reported methods of topical and intralesional chemotherapy have reported successes. Many of these have little evidence to support their use and many are patently useless. Immunological methods have been used for many years and these range from the illogical and inappropriate use of “autogenous vaccines” to the recently reported autografting of tissues. The induction of a strong local inflammatory and immunologic response through intralesional BCG administration has been used for many years with success, particularly around the eye regions.

Treatment selection must be considered very carefully and the best available method must be used on the first occasion. The problem with any treatment method is not the successes – these are accepted with gratitude of course, but failures of any treatment method results in a significant drop in the overall prognosis for the case.

Homeopathic methods are universally useless; these methods can be regarded as a direct exploitation of the vulnerable, the gullible and the disillusioned.

The treatment of the equine sarcoid remains a major challenge in equine practice since the prevalence of the tumour is high (up to 8% in some parts of the world). Furthermore, there are around 40 described treatments and this simply suggests (as we know!) that no one treatment is universally effective.

Treatments seem to have a variable rate of success when carried out by different veterinarians. Few extensive case series have been published but those that have been put in the public domain (Knottenbelt and Kelly, 2000) have confirmed the ongoing difficulty of management and the variability of results from any single modality.

There is nothing more expensive than a cheap treatment that does not work … except of course an expensive treatment that does not work! A lack of research effort in oncology is possibly the largest single factor that constrains oncologic advances. In spite of the ease of access and diagnosis cutaneous oncology still receives little research effort or clinical interest. – Derek Knottenbelt

Having a wide variety of treatments available provides the clinician with an opportunity to select the best possible option at the outset and where treatment selection can be based on published evidence-based clinical results the prospects of success should be higher.

In considering the options for an individual case or even an individual lesion on a horse, there are factors that affect the choice of treatment method and outcome. Some of the major constraining factors are:

Tumour type and behaviour: Some sarcoids are amenable to surgery for example whilst others are far less so. The clinical behaviour also matters enormously particularly because of the risks of interference and / or the risks of malignancy. Tumour location: Anatomic constraints will inevitably affect the choice of treatment. Removal of skin on the face is difficult and any treatment that scars the upper eyelid will be contraindicated. For example surgical removal of a palpebral sarcoid cutaneous carcinoma on the upper eyelid can result in loss of the eye because the eyelid becomes non-functional – even assuming the tumour CAN be removed in its entirety! For example an invasive sarcoid on the pastern region on the coronary band provides a considerable challenge and indeed, in many such cases treatment is not possible. Tumour extent: Large tumours also limit what can be done. Surgical removal of a large area of skin affected by sarcoid is often impossible to close. Extensive squamous cell carcinoma of the mouth cannot be treated effectively without serious complication. Time between tumour development and presentation: Typically of cancer therapy, early treatment is much more effective than late treatment. The failure of owners (and, unfortunately, all too often veterinarians) to address a relatively trivial matter in a timely fashion so that cases are presented late in the course when treatment is virtually impossible. However, sometimes the signs are either so benign or so subtle that even a caring owner may easily miss them or at least attribute less significance to them. This can also be complicated by application of irrational and inappropriate “treatments”. Owner and patient compliance: In order to be successful a treatment needs to be used in the correct manner and where the application of the treatment is compromised either by the owners or the horse’s lack of compliance the outlook will inevitably be adversely affected. Painful treatments or those that require prolonged contact are often not well tolerated Facilities and expertise: Treating neoplastic disease is always problematic and it is clear that horses treated by experienced veterinarians under ideal conditions have a better overall prognosis. Where sophisticated facilities exist treatment options are necessarily wider and so a more focussed option may be applied. For example the prognosis with surgical excision may be improved by use of laser instruments or by concurrent chemotherapy. Radiation treatment is the gold standard but it is only available in a few centres and in any case is also only applicable to relatively small tumours in suitable sites. Cost of treatment: The cost of treatment is often of major concern to owners and the more so when the relative value off the horse is low. The size of the patient means that all methods of treatment whether topical, surgical or systemically are likely to be expensive. Furthermore the physiology and nature of the horse may add to the complications. Often the best treatments are the most expensive but the benefit has to be weighed against the financial sacrifice. It might be better in some cases to encourage the expensive option because the lesser ones may carry a much poorer prognosis. Nevertheless, there are times when a cheaper less sophisticated method will work adequately; this will depend largely on the tumour type, its extent and nature and the skill and experience of the veterinarian.

Reported treatment methods include: