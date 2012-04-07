Pinto thoroughbred to turn heads today

Young thoroughbred Modern Society will stand out from the field when he takes his place in a two-year-old race at Kempton Park today.

The skewbald colt is one of only two “coloured” racehorses registered in Britain. He is by the US-bred paint coloured thoroughbred I Was Framed, and his dam is the Alzao mare Artzola.

With such rare markings for the breed, the International Stud Book Committee had to agree on a suitable way to describe horses thus patterned. It chose ‘painted’. The other 15,000 racehorses currently in training in Britain fall under one of the following colour descriptions – Black, Bay, Chestnut, Brown, Grey, Roan and White.

The sport’s administrators Weatherbys said there are just two ‘painted’ or skewbald racehorses currently in training – the other is Join The Dots.

Modern Society was bought for 11,000 Guineas last autumn by his owner, Andrew Reid, who also trains him from his racing stables in Mill Hill, North London. Reid, who has trained over 200 winners, is hoping that Modern Society will add to his training yard’s tally in 2012.

“He’s almost a freak of nature – thoroughbreds don’t usually come in that colour, let alone go racing. We can’t wait to get him started,” he said.

