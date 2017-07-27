FEI president on track to be elected to International Olympic Committee, report suggests

FEI president Ingmar De Vos is in line to be elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the website insidethegames.biz reports.

The report suggests De Vos and France’s Jean-Christophe Rolland, who is president of the World Rowing Federation, will fill vacancies on the IOC for heads of international sporting federations.

Just 15 IOC members of the IOC’s maximum of 115 members directly represent international sporting federations at any one time. The committee currently remains about 20 members short of this ceiling.

The election of Belgium’s De Vos to the IOC would provide equestrian sport with a crucial voice at the highest levels of the Olympic movement.

Insidethegames reports that De Vos and Rolland are set to be proposed for membership by the IOC Programme Commission before being formally proposed by the ruling Executive Board. Such appointments are then approved at a full IOC session – the next one due in September.

The FEI’s last representative on the IOC was its immediate past-president, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, who stepped down from the Olympic role when her second and final four-year term as president ended.

De Vos, 53, was elected president in her place in December 2014 in a contested election, and months later became the FEI’s first paid president.

It is understand that, even with the appointment of De Vos and Roland, two vacancies would remain in IOC positions for sporting federation bosses.

The IOC will not, as a matter of policy, confirm candidates for membership ahead of time.