The lucky ones: Cracker young cobs ready to face the world

Nine cob foals born to neglected mares have reached weaning age and will soon be ready to be rehomed from Blue Cross in Britain.

The eye-catching collection of little cobs were born to neglected mares who were nursed back to health by the charity and went on to safely give birth to their bonny babies.

Amica, April, Daiquiri, Eddie, James, Jep, Jester, Micky and Munchkin are estimated to make between 13.3hh to 15hh. They are all well handled and have passports and microchips. Although the sires of the foals are unknown they seem to have inherited the gentle temperaments of their mothers. They all have good limbs and excellent feather and have promise in the show ring if they are produced correctly.

There are many advantages to taking on a foal from Blue Cross, says Emily Lambert, Rehoming Assistant at Blue Cross Burford. “Foals born in Blue Cross care are correctly handled from day one and we document every milestone they reach so that their new owners will have a full history to work with. You will build up a level of trust with your foal like no other and new experiences such as the backing process will be much more relaxed.

“Despite not being able to ride your youngster for several years there are still plenty of fun things to do. In hand experiences such as showing or horse agility will help cement the trust you will build and use in later life.”

Blue Cross has put together a quick checklist to help you decide if taking on a foal is right for you:

Time: Have you got time to do a small amount of handling daily?

Cost: Remember you will be paying for them for four years or more until they can be backed – are you in a position to make this investment?

Knowledge/experience: Have you got the right level of experience and confidence to handle and back a young horse?

Other horses: Have you got other horses of the right temperament that can help educate and play with a youngster?

Premises: Do you have access to safe, suitable premises for a foal?

Support network: Have you got a reliable friend or instructor who will be prepared to help you with the backing process?

“If you can say yes to these six questions then our foals would love to meet you! In my view there is nothing more rewarding than riding a horse for the first time that you yourself have produced from foal to full grown,” Lambert said.

More on rehoming a Blue Cross: www.bluecross.org.uk.