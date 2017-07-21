World’s endurance elite flock to €2m feature event in Britain

One of the most significant endurance events in Europe is being planned for Britain next month, with a prize pool of some €2 million.

Already 160 entries have been received from 16 countries, and more than 200 overall are expected for the three-day FEI sanctioned competition, from August 18 to 20 at Euston Park. The aim is to attract competitors from five continents.

New ride categories have been created for the UK Endurance Masters, which is the third leg of His Highness’s Cup, staged under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The other two legs were hosted in Spain and Italy.

The competition will be centered on the FEI Best Condition Award, maintaining the emphasis on horse welfare, and total prize money and participation support will be €2 million (£1.7m).

The multi-million euro event aims to put the UK Endurance Masters on the international endurance map and firmly in the annual calendar.Staged across some of the best endurance tracks, the competition offers riders the challenge of a variety of terrains through Suffolk and Norfolk.

Alongside the prize money, there will be a finishing bonus (after passing the final vet check) for those completing the ride and a variety of horse and rider travel expenses will be covered, including free entries and contributions to ferries, stabling, accommodation and mileage. One of the aspirations is to grow the sport among grass root participants.

The rides categories are CEI1* 80km, CEI2* 120km, CEIYJ2* 120km and CEI3* 160km, and National classes are scheduled for Sunday, August 20.

As well as the horse sport, there will be a host of other features for spectators, including outdoor entertainment, falconry displays, henna painting and more.

Definite entries are open until August 11, and new classes are expected to be introduced in the next couple of days.

www.eustonparkendurance.co.uk