Successful change of tack for WFP and polo’s Nic Roldan

Leading equestrians William Fox-Pitt and Nic Roldan have done a “job swap”, and both made a fairly good showing at the other’s discipline.

British Olympic eventer Fox-Pitt helped US Polo captain Roldan hone his jumping finesse, while Roldan educated the eventing legend on the finer details of polo.

The event, at the home of British Polo, Cowdray Park, in West Sussex, was a promotion by Jeep, which has partnered with both equestrians.

After the masterclass Fox-Pitt and Roldan took part in a chukka.

“I’ve not played polo for years and it was surprising how different I felt on the polo pony, as the horses are completely different models,” said Fox-Pitt. “Nic gave me some good confidence boosts and was daring enough to let me play a chukka – not that I scored many goals.”

Pro polo player Roldan said: “Even though both sports are on horseback, I really had to focus on the show jumping challenge. It is very controlled as you have to make sure you have timed your rhythm and number of strides ahead of the jump – I didn’t want to knock the jump or make the horse, Rio, look bad in front of William.”

Roldan is also an ambassador for international working equine charity Brooke, and the Kids Cancer Foundation.