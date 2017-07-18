Equine healthcare project reaches more than 500 horses

An animal health company has “given back” by helping more than 500 horses as part of a British equine healthcare and castration project.

In the Zoetis Inc. project, volunteers from the British Horse Society (BHS) and vets from the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) joined several equine welfare charities for special clinics around the country over the past two years. They concentrated on areas identified as having high numbers of horses that may benefit from additional support.

Wormers were prescribed and administered by vets as part of a responsible worming programme. In addition, attending vets provided a castration service to help reduce unwanted breeding and improve welfare. Horses were also given microchips and passports to help with identification and traceability.

The sessions have been instrumental in improving relationships with horse owning communities, giving them an approachable source of practical veterinary care and advice.

Penny McCann, equine product manager at Zoetis said: “We are very proud to support these very worthwhile and well-organised clinics. Several different members of our equine team have attended over the past couple of years and have really enjoyed volunteering their time and knowledge to help make a real difference.”

Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2016, the company generated annual revenue of $4.9 billion with about 9000 employees.