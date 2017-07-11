Gay polo tournament honored as LGBTQ sports event of the year

The Annual International Gay Polo Tournament has been named the LGBTQ Sporting Event of the Year by the Connect Conference.

It is the first time the conference’s Sports Tourism Excellence Awards has included the category, making GPL the inaugural winner, a testament to the event’s impact on not just the local polo community, but the national LGBTQ and sporting communities at large.

Other category winners include ESPN Wide World of Sports, USA Football, Hilton Worldwide, T-Mobile Arena, and the NCAA National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships.

Chip McKenney, Founder and President of the Gay Polo League said the award was an incredible honor.

“Connect is a huge organization and to win an award for our event is fantastic! Judging by the list of other winners, we are in top company. It feels great to receive the recognition from a national organizational. Truly this is a team effort and a team win and everyone involved – players, organizers, event partners and spectators – should feel very proud. I know I am,” McKenney said.

The Gay Polo League’s GPL Polo Club is a charity organization that promotes the sport of polo as a means to provide equality, pride, inclusion, and confidence for those individuals within the LGBTQ community. For eight years, GPL has hosted its Annual International Gay Polo Tournament in Wellington, Florida, attracting athletes and spectators alike from across the globe.

Plans are already under way for the 9th Annual International Gay Polo Tournament from April 5 to 8, 2018, at the International Polo Club Palm Beach.

The Connect Conference is in New Orleans, Louisiana in August 2017. It gathers together experts from a multitude of diverse organizations for networking, roundtable discussions, and general sessions to promote national business development and new ideas across industries.