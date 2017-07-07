Time is running out to curtail antimicrobial resistance, review team warns

Authorities need to act now to restrict antibiotic use in animal agriculture to instances necessary to ensure animal health and well-being, a hard-hitting review has just concluded.

“The review clearly demonstrates that there is compelling scientific evidence available to support each step in the causal pathway, from antimicrobial use on farms to a public health burden caused by infections with resistant pathogens,” the review team reported in the journal BMC Veterinary Research.

The review was conducted by a team from The Pew Charitable Trusts, a US-based nonprofit organization with the stated aim of serving the public interest by improving public policy, informing the public, and stimulating civic life.

Karin Hoelzer and her colleagues said an exact quantification of the public health burden attributable to antimicrobial drug use in animal agriculture compared to other sources remained challenging, and more research was needed to close existing data gaps.

They declared, based on their review that took into account the findings of 130 scientific papers, that there was no doubt that antimicrobial use on farms or feedlots contributed to the problem of antimicrobial resistance.

“It is therefore important to take action now to ensure antimicrobial drugs are used judiciously, and only when needed to ensure animal health and well-being.”

They noted that almost 50 years had passed since the Swann report called for the discontinuation of growth promotion uses for medically important antibiotics, and the practice has just now been phased out in the US.

“Many of the studies reviewed here are not new – in fact, many well-designed, compelling studies were published more than 20 or 30 years ago.

“Time is running out on curtailing antimicrobial resistance,” the review team continued.

“Antimicrobial use on farms contributes to the burden of antimicrobial resistance. Science has shown it, many times over, and stakeholders around the world have come to accept it. It is time to move the public debate away from the problem to its potential solutions.”

The authors described antimicrobial resistance as a global public health threat, reflected in at least 2 million resistant infections and at least 23,000 deaths in the United States each year.

They noted that, despite the decades of research and a considerable body of scientific evidence, the link between antimicrobial drug use on farms and antimicrobial resistant infections in humans remained contested by critics, primarily in the US.

“This dispute is disruptive to the debate around judicious use of antimicrobial drugs in animal agriculture, and has the potential to slow the implementation of policies aimed at assuring the responsible and prudent use of antibiotics in animal agriculture.”

They said antimicrobial drug use was considered the single most important factor leading to resistance, yet effective policy interventions were hindered by the fact that the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance was complex and the underlying dynamics incompletely understood.

The review team comprised Hoelzer, Nora Wong, Joe Thomas, Kathy Talkington, Elizabeth Jungman and Allan Coukell.

