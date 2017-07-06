Big steps as ill-treated ponies learn to trust again

After several months of care, three ponies from a traumatic background are now ready to be rehomed into caring new environments.

The trio were part of a large group of ponies who had been cruelly treated, and it has taken a long time for them to gain the trust of the Blue Cross team.

Seven-year-old Puffin, 10-year-old Sultana and 11-year-old Kestrel were some of the most traumatised ponies Blue Cross has ever taken in to its care. Interaction with the group was only possible from a distance at first and it was a slow and skilful process to gain their trust in humans.

Vicki Alford, Horse Unit Manager at our Burford rehoming centre, said: “Sadly Puffin, Kestrel and Sultana had experienced terrible, negative contact with people in the past, which made them extremely wary of us; even more so than horses that had never been handled at all.”

Patience, consistency and hard work from the Blue Cross team means that the ponies have now built enough self-assurance and trust in people to make them ready for rehoming.

“Each pony is now happy to undertake basic handling such as having a head collar put on, being led, and having their feet picked out. They have also reached a level of training in that they now gladly approach their handlers in their pens,” Alford said.

Kestrel, Puffin and Sultana are looking for kind and gentle owners who understand that further training will take time and patience due to their sad histories. All three ponies have great potential and working with them will be extremely rewarding.

To find out more about giving these ponies a home, please visit www.bluecross.org.uk.