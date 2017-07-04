Stud farm adds £11,000 to coffers of equine charity Brooke

An equestrian themed event at Tweenhills Farm and Stud in Gloucestershire has raised £11,000 for The Brooke – Action for Working Horses and Donkeys.

Tweenhills, and stud owner David Redvers, generously opened the doors last month for an afternoon featuring a spectacular parade of thoroughbred talent, including leading first season sire Havana Gold, along with fellow stallions Hot Streak, Charm Spirit and Dunaden, a gallery of images from the Mongol Derby 2016 and an exhibition by painter John Redvers, David’s father. Brooke’s Chairman Sir Evelyn Webb-Carter also spoke at the event about the charity.

The day was rounded off with an afternoon tea and a silent auction which provided a box of Tweenhills’ famous Angus beef as well as two tickets and hospitality in a private box on the richest raceday staged in Britain, QIPCO British Champions Day held at Ascot in October, up for grabs.

“We are delighted to be supporting this charity, Brooke’s work is so vital to ensure that horses and donkeys working in some of the world’s harshest environments are better looked after, said Chair of the event committee,” Mary Redvers.

“It was a beautiful day and we had over 200 people attending, which was just fantastic!”

The event ties in with The Brooke’s current campaign, How The Other Horse Lives, which aims to highlight the stark differences between the daily lives of horses in the UK and those working horses and donkeys in developing countries.

“We are a family of horse lovers and the thought of these animals being mistreated is distressing. We’re glad Brooke is out there helping impoverished people to take better care of their horses and donkeys by ways of education and awareness,” Redvers said.

Tweenhills Farm and Stud, established in 1995, is situated on 750 acres in the Gloucestershire Vale and has long been regarded as one of the finest stock farms, having bred and raised many top-class horses. The stud is also home to an expanding band of broodmares owned by Qatar Bloodstock, including retired Group 1 winners Lightening Pearl and Just The Judge and their foals.

The money raised from Thursday’s event will help Brooke continue their work improving the lives of the world’s most vulnerable working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them.

The five days spent as charity of the year for the Bolesworth Horse Show (June 14 to 18) has also netted Brooke nearly £2500, and helped spread the word to thousands of spectators on How The Other Horse Lives.

Brooke’s status as Bolesworth’s charity of the year led to a whole host of activities throughout the show. So far the charity has raised almost £2500 from collections and a raffle, with more to come from those who texted to donate, and from the Bolesworth Companion Dog Show, which donated its entry fees to the charity.

Throughout the five days two Shetland ponies, Harry and Honey, roamed through the crowds with volunteers, fundraising for the charity with contactless payment readers in pockets on their rugs. They also picked up admirers who posed for a #shetlandselfie, before having to mostly stay in the shade on a scorching couple of days on Saturday and Sunday.

The two ponies also got the chance to meet author Hannah Russell and her miniature Shetland, Little Alf, who attended Bolesworth on Schools Day to support Brooke. Hannah met some of the children to give talks on Little Alf and read from her books. Children also had drawing lessons from Bonnie Snowden, pet and equine artist.

Brooke’s global ambassador and dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin visited the charity’s stand on Wednesday after a display in the main arena, to meet volunteers, mini ponies, and sign autographs, and on Thursday the charity announced their newest ambassador, showjumper Jessica Mendoza.

Brooke’s Patron Alastair Stewart also took time out to speak about the charity on Ladies Day, and to present an award to the winner of the Brooke 2*class, 14-year-old Sienna Charles.

www.thebrooke.org