Nikki Cox and Bert won the World Horse Welfare Rescue Classes championship title at the Royal Norfolk Show on Thursday.
Rescued horses impress as they strut their stuff at Royal Norfolk Show

Bert, who was rehomed from Redwings, won the 4yo and over ridden class, and the overall championship in the World Horse Welfare Rescue section at the Royal Norfolk Show on Thursday.
Almost 30 rescue horses and ponies competed at the Royal Norfolk Show this week in the second year that the show has run the classes, sponsored by World Horse Welfare.

Each horse or pony competing had been rehomed from a range of charities including World Horse Welfare, Redwings, the RSPCA and many more with judging based on their background story in addition to their performance on the day.

Melanie Cole and Mereseborough’s Chevez, who won the under-four in-hand section, and reserve champion overall.
Norwich-resident Nikki Cox and her horse, Bert, rehomed from Redwings, stood overall champion of the section as well as winning the ridden four years old and over class, with World Horse Welfare Oliver and rehomer Rachel Blake, also from Norwich, taking first prize in the in-hand four years old and over class.

Other winners included Reserve Champion and first place in the in-hand under four years old category, Mereseborough’s Chevez and Melanie Cole, from Bury St Edmunds, and Horse Rescue Fund Phoenix with rehomer Lindsey Plant from Toft Monks taking the top spot in the ridden 15 years and over class.

World Horse Welfare McCloud and Lorraine Holmes.
World Horse Welfare Deputy Chief Executive, Tony Tyler said the rescue classes were a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing things that rehomed horses and ponies are capable of.

Nikki Cox and Bert in action.

“We were delighted to see so many entrants from around the local area and beyond. Anyone seeing the horses and ponies competing at the show could never imagine the difficulties that so many of them have suffered in their lives and each and every one is a real credit to the rehomers who have helped give them a second chance.”

www.worldhorsewelfare.org

Rehomed horses in the World Horse Welfare classes at the Royal Norfolk Show.
